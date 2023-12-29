Top 10 Tamil films to watch on Disney+ Hotstar: From Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to Siddharth’s Chithha

Tamil cinema, fondly dubbed as Kollywood, is one of the oldest, and one of the most diverse film industries in India at present. The industry churns out films of every genre and can entertain the audience, without losing out on the artistic value of the films. However, it remains a regional industry, finding its way to a pan-Indian audience. The onset of OTT has helped this cause come a long way, with regional cinema being readily available for a fan to watch from any part of the country. For anyone looking to venture into Tamil cinema, here are the top 10 Tamil films, available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Top 10 Tamil films on Disney+ Hotstar

1. 7G Rainbow Colony (2004)

Writer-Director: Selvaraghavan

Selvaraghavan Runtime: 2 hours 55 minutes

2 hours 55 minutes IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Cast: Ravi Krishna, Sonia Agarwal, Suman Shetty, Sudeepa Pinky, Manorama

Ravi Krishna, Sonia Agarwal, Suman Shetty, Sudeepa Pinky, Manorama Genre: Romantic drama

7G Rainbow Colony follows the story of a young couple who help make each other’s lives better, but due to circumstances are not able to be together. The beautiful love story also delves deeper into familial relationships, as well as on topics such as mental health. The music by Yuvan Shankar Raja adds a different layer to the film as well. The film received widespread success upon release and is considered to be one of the best romantic films to be made to date.

2. Pudhupettai (2006)

Writer-Director: Selvaraghavan

Selvaraghavan Co-writer: Balakumaran

Balakumaran Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes

2 hours 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Cast: Dhanush, Sonia Agarwal, Sneha, Azhagam Perumal, Bala Singh

Dhanush, Sonia Agarwal, Sneha, Azhagam Perumal, Bala Singh Genre: Crime action

Pudhupettai revolves around the central character Kumar, who is forced into a world of crime owing to the circumstances in his neighborhood and at home. The film intertwines crime and politics and tells a gripping tale of the character’s transformation over time. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for this film as well, which has garnered a cult following over time.

3. Aaranya Kandam (2010)

Writer-Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Thiagarajan Kumararaja Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes

2 hours 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Cast: Jackie Shroff, Guru Somasundaram, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa

Jackie Shroff, Guru Somasundaram, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa Genre: Gangster crime

Aaranya Kandam marked the directorial debut of Thiagarajan Kumararaja, who would make his second film, Super Deluxe, nine years after his debut. The film focuses on two rival gangs and the events that happen between them. It tells the tale of several characters, who are all trying to achieve their personal goals. However, their lives are intertwined, and one man’s intention becomes another man’s obstacle. The film, which was a box office failure, went on to become highly successful later, earning a cult status among fans. It also earned Thiagarajan Kumararaja the National Award for Best Debut Director.

4. Jigarthanda (2014)

Writer-Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Runtime: 2 hours 51 minutes

2 hours 51 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Cast: Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, Guru Somasundaram, Aadukalam Naren

Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, Guru Somasundaram, Aadukalam Naren Genre: Crime comedy drama

Jigarthanda was just the second film of Karthik Subbaraj after the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Pizza which came out two years before it. The film follows the story of an aspiring filmmaker, who walks into a gangster’s den to make his film. Their interactions, and the events that follow form the crux of the story. The music by Santhosh Narayanan brought the characters to life as well and helped set the film as a benchmark for dark comedy in Tamil cinema.

5. Kaaka Muttai (2014)

Writer-Director: M Manikandan

M Manikandan Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes

1 hour 49 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Cast: J Vignesh, V Ramesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Babu Antony, Yogi Babu

J Vignesh, V Ramesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Babu Antony, Yogi Babu Genre: Comedy Drama

Kaaka Muttai is the directorial debut of M Manikandan. The film was bankrolled by Dhanush and Vetrimaaran and followed the story of two young boys from a slum, who have the sole aim of trying a pizza. They work hard to make the money required to try it, however, it is not just monetary constraints that the boys face. Kaaka Muttai delves deeper into a social aspect without making it preachy and is a food for thought for the audience. The film, inspired by true events, received widespread critical and commercial acclaim and is considered to be one of the best Tamil films to ever be made.

6. Uriyadi (2016)

Writer-Director: Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes

1 hour 40 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Cast: Vijay Kumar, Mime Gopi., Chandru Kumar, Suruli

Vijay Kumar, Mime Gopi., Chandru Kumar, Suruli Genre: Political action thriller

Vijay Kumar made his directorial debut with Uriyadi. The film follows three major sets of people whose lives are interconnected. There is a strong political undertone to the film as well. Apart from writing and directing, Vijay Kumar has also produced and composed the film’s background score, which received widespread acclaim as well.

7. Vada Chennai (2018)

Writer-Director: Vetrimaaran

Vetrimaaran Runtime: 2 hours 44 minutes

2 hours 44 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Cast: Dhanush, Ameer, Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji

Dhanush, Ameer, Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji Genre: Crime drama

Vada Chennai is perhaps the best film of Vetrimaaran. The film tells the tale of Dhanush’s character Anbu, a carrom player, who is forced into a world of crime due to unforeseen circumstances. The film also involves major land politics and ends with a promise of a second part. Vada Chennai was highly appreciated upon release and enjoys a cult following among cinephiles around the world. The music by Santhosh Narayanan is quite praised as well.

8. Kaithi (2019)

Writer-Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Runtime: 2 hours 26 minutes

2 hours 26 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Cast: Karthi, George Maryan, Narain, Arjun Das, Hareesh Uthaman

Karthi, George Maryan, Narain, Arjun Das, Hareesh Uthaman Genre: action thriller

Kaithi is the second film by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and perhaps one of the most famous ones by the filmmaker. The film follows the story of an ex-convict, who is forced by a police officer to help stop gangsters from getting their hands on seized drugs. The film received widespread acclaim upon release and is the first film in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe or the LCU.

9. Vikram (2022)

Since its announcement, Vikram was a highly anticipated film. The film follows the story of the eponymous character, who is a secret agent equivalent to the black cats, whose personal goal is to create a drug-free society. The film focuses on three main characters and takes the audience through a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Vikram is the second film in the LCU and is the film that lays the groundwork for more films to come in.

10. Chithha (2023)

Writer-Director: SU Arun Kumar

SU Arun Kumar Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes

2 hours 20 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Cast: Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, R Dharshan

Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, R Dharshan Genre: Drama

SU Arun Kumar’s Chithha delves deeper into the bond between a person and his niece. The niece gets abducted by a pedophile, while fingers are pointed at her uncle, played by Siddharth. How his character tracks down the pedophile, and what happens then forms the crux of the story, Chithha received widespread critical and commercial acclaim upon release and is considered to be one of the best films to release this year. The film was said to leave audience members in tears.

