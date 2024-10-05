Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Blue Lock is back with its second season, and fans cannot wait to dive back into the intense race to become the number one striker. With the Second Selection Arc, Season 2 will begin the Third Selection Arc, where the Blue Lock Eleven goes up against Japan’s U-20.

Don’t miss the anime as it releases, and find out when Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1 drops here, as well as information on where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Fans worldwide can tune in to catch the first episode as part of the Fall 2024 anime lineup. The episode will be aired in Japan on TV Asahi's new “IM Animation” block, followed by other networks like BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax.

In Japan, it can be streamed on platforms such as ABEMA, the Anime Store, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. For international audiences, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1

As per the anime’s official website, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1 will be titled ‘Aptitude Test (Tryout).’ The season will likely start with Ego Jinpachi outlining the Third Selection process. This episode will focus on how Ego selects the starting eleven players for the decisive match against Japan’s U-20 team, led by Itoshi Sae.

Fans can expect to see how Rin Itoshi, Ryusei Shidou, and the other top candidates are evaluated based on their performance during the Second Selection Arc. The stakes will be high, as Blue Lock's future hinges on winning the match in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1, which will determine whether the program will continue or be shut down.

Blue Lock Season 1 Episode 24 recap

Blue Lock Season 1 Episode 24 is titled The Time Has Come, and it resumes the intense match between Team Blue Lock and Team World Five. The episode began with Rin scoring the first goal, using Isagi as a decoy.

Despite the goal, Team World Five quickly turned the game around, with Julian Loki equalizing the score with his impressive speed. World Five's skills overwhelmed Team Blue Lock, resulting in a 4-1 scoreline. Later, Leonardo Luna's nutmeg sealed the final score at 5-1.

After the match, it was revealed that the game was a mere assessment of Team Blue Lock’s abilities. Afterward, the Japan Football Union (JFU) executives discussed the financial burden of the Blue Lock project. In response, Ego Jinpachi proposed a high-stakes match to keep the project alive.

He pitched the idea of a match between Blue Lock XI and Japan's U-20 team, led by Itoshi Sae. Blue Lock Episode 24 ended with the candidates learning English for future global competition and being summoned for the third selection, where only 35 players advanced.

This included notable characters like Rin, Chigiri, and Nagi. The match against the U-20 team became the focus of the upcoming arc.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.