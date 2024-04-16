Anime Industry Eyes Overnight Crisis Over AI Surge; Developers Say THIS

AI surge continues to be one of the biggest concerns in the entertainment industry. With the entire Hollywood fraternity going on strike in order to voice their concerns over AI, a similar trajectory is playing out in the Anime Industry as well. Here is what a new report projects upon the current situation in the anime scene.

Anime Industry Warned Against Crisis

With the shows and songs coming out recently, the surge of Artificial Intelligence implementation has sparked debates and concerns among stakeholders. In the creative process of making anime, AI has come to a lot of use recently. Eiichiro Oda came into the limelight for the use of artificial intelligence for the latest song.

But as the debate heats up on whether this practice is ethical or not, a new report has struck the market. As per Magmix, Anime Chain, the ethical A.I. developer committee, has issued a stark warning, suggesting that the industry risks facing an abrupt crisis if proactive measures aren't taken promptly.

Moreover, it was also asserted that Big Tech shall then play a major role in dictating A.I. standards and exerting control over creative outputs in the near future.

Big Tech Dominance Flagged

Shuhei Mise, a member of Anime Chain, outlined the trajectory of A.I. development, highlighting the pattern of Big Tech's market strategy characterized by initial investment, low-cost offerings, and subsequent control consolidation. Mise emphasized the urgency for Japanese professionals to collaborate domestically in crafting A.I. solutions that safeguard creator autonomy and ensure fair compensation for data usage.

With such warnings and reports coming in, the input from the actual artists is also taken into account. As reported by CBR, the creatives from the industry remain against the notion of the use of AI. The major concern continues to be the loss of jobs, followed by the encroachment of Big Tech dominance.

As the story develops, we will be sure to update this section with relevant intel. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

