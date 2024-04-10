Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 Release Schedule, Where to Watch & More

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 took a long while to bring back the series for a second part. But the loyal fans stayed with the series for almost seven months. With the series commencing its release this week, fans are very excited to catch up with what is coming up next. Only so no fan misses out on a new episode, here is a complete list of the episodes and their release schedule.

Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 Release Schedule

Here is the release schedule for the episodes of Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2:

Episode 1: Monday, April 8, 2024

Episode 2: Monday, April 15, 2024

Episode 3: Monday, April 22, 2024

Episode 4: Monday, April 29, 2024

Episode 5: Monday, May 6, 2024

Episode 6: Monday, May 13, 2024

Episode 7: Monday, May 20, 2024

Episode 8: Monday, May 27, 2024

Episode 9: Monday, June 3, 2024

Episode 10: Monday, June 10, 2024

Episode 11: Monday, June 17, 2024

Episode 12: Monday, June 24, 2024

Where to Watch and Streaming Details

The 13-episode series will be streaming on the official pages of Crunchyroll. However, for the regions where access to the platform is not available, fans also have the option to switch to Muse Communications' YouTube channel, Muse Asia. Both the English subtitles and dubbed versions are to be released for the fans.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2: What to Expect Next?

As per the events in the light novel, the story of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 looks at the possibility of a wedding. Rudeus and Sylphy's wedding preparations and meetups are the series of events that take place in the original material. In addition to this, Rudeus' sisters, Aisha and Norn make a reappearance in his life during this crucial time.

Lastly, one of the major events from the light novels includes the storyline around Rudeus' mother, Zenith. This is the arc that packs the most action and adventure in the series. It will be interesting to see what events from these are to show up in the season itself. All relevant updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

