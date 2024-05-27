Mashle Magic and Muscles Series: Renewed For a Sequel; All We Know So Far

It was this week in a special event that Mashle Magic and Muscles Sequel was greenlit by the makers. Backing the update was the release of a new teaser. So, with the new venture around the corner, here is everything we know about the upcoming sequel of Mashle Magic and Muscles.

Mashle Magic and Muscles Sequel: Renewal announcement

It was on May 26, 2024, during a special event, it was announced that the anime adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto's Mashle Magic and Muscles was renewed for a new sequel, as reported by Anime News Network. Along with this, a new teaser video was also put out to back the announcement. The teaser video gives an exciting preview of the sequel, setting up the next part of Mash Burnedead's journey. You can check out the latest video right here:

Cast and staff updates

As of the time of writing, the final list of cast and staff updates for the sequel has not been revealed. As for the first two seasons, these are the names credited to have worked on the series:

It will be interesting to see how many of the teammates will be reprising their roles for the second season of Mashle.

What is the anime about?

Mashle Magic and Muscles is a story set in a world where magic is everything. The tale revolves around Mash Burnedead, the boy who is born without magic and has incredible physical strength instead. To protect himself and his adoptive father, Mash enrolls in Easton Magic Academy, where he must prove his worth despite his lack of magic. His goal is to become a Divine Visionary, a top student title, and change the magic-focused society.

The series blends action, comedy, and fantasy, focusing on Mash's journey in a magical school where he relies on his muscles rather than magic. It will be interesting to see what the next season brings to the table in the future. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

