Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Producer Keisuke Seshimo On Winning Anime Of The Year

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 turned out to be the biggest star of the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, clinching a total of 11 honors, including the top prize of the night, Anime of the Year. Producer Keisuke Seshimo who went on the stage to accept the prestigious award weighed in on the win after the awards show came to an end. He also spoke about how the Jujutsu Kaisen team wants to keep entertaining people and shared a heartwarming message for all the fans of the anime across the globe.

Keisuke Seshimo on Jujutsu Kaisen winning Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

After Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 clinched the Anime of the Year award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, producer Keisuke Seshimo shared his feeling about the honor. "First of all I am really surprised but at the same time I am really happy because this winning means a lot to people in the world enjoying this anime. So yeah, I am really happy," he said.

Seshimo then acknowledged the global excitement surrounding the anime, saying, "I am in Japan so social network and going to these events in the world is the only way we can know how actually people in the world outside Japan are enjoying Jujutsu Kaisen." "I think everyone is enjoying Jujutsu Kaisen and it makes me happy and we can feel that even in Japan," he continued. "I am sure this is a dream come true for all those teams who are working in the studio to make these animes. So I really appreciate it," the producer stated.

Keisuke Seshimo's message for fans of Jujutsu Kaisen

While speaking about Jujutsu Kaisen winning Anime of the Year at the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards, producer Keisuke Seshimo also addressed what the team behind the successful anime challenge in the future. "In terms of Jujutsu Kaisen it’s not only what we wanna express but at the same time it is how we can entertain people, how people can enjoy this anime and how people can have fun by watching this anime," he explained.

Seshimo also left a message for fans of Jujutsu Kaisen across the globe, saying, "Thank you so much for watching Jujutsu Kaisen. Of course, this anime Jujutsu Kaisen will continue but until the day it finishes we are gonna try to put all the energy we have into this work. So please follow us and keep supporting us, thank you so much."

