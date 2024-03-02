Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Shota Goshozono shares his feeling after winning Best Director for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

The 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards came to an end in Tokyo with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dominating the show, earning a total of 11 honors, including Best Director and Anime of the Year. Shortly after the event wrapped up, director Shota Goshozono shared his thoughts on the win, acknowledged the global excitement surrounding his work and left a heartfelt message for Jujutsu Kaisen fans all across the globe.

Shota Goshozono on winning Best Director for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Speaking about bagging the Best Director honor at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 director Shota Goshozono said, "I am the director of Jujutsu Kaisen Shota Goshozono… thank you so much for giving me such a wonderful award." "This is my first anime where I worked as a director so I didn’t know what to do but thanks to the producer and the team in the studio that helped us so much [which] brought us this win," he further shared.

The animator also spoke about global excitement surrounding his work, saying, "I am in Japan so it’s helpful for me to know what people actually think all over the world. I can get the feedback directly from people in other country outside of Japan." Goshozono further explained, "Like winning this award or social network gives me the opportunity to know actually more people beyond Japan love this anime and they are talking about it online and that makes me happy. Thank you so much."

Shota Goshozono thanks fans for supporting Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

During his comment on winning Best Director at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Goshozono also thanked fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, "Thank you for watching Jujutsu Kaisen," he began. "Everytime we see the reaction from people on YouTube, for example, gives us so much energy and the energy helps us keep making good anime. Please keep leaving comments on YouTube or social network and tell us how you loved the anime. That gives us motivation so we are looking forward to it," the director concluded.

