EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Which Anime Character She Would Exchange Her Life With At Crunchyroll Awards

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, renowned actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her love for anime and revealed which character she would exchange her life with, as she prepared to present one of the awards at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards as a presenter and a special guest.

Mandanna, a popular Indian actress known for her work in the Indian film industry, is also a dedicated anime fan. As one of the many celebrities attending the eighth Crunchyroll Anime Awards, she graced the event as a special guest and presented the Best Art Direction Award, celebrating the best of anime from the past year. Ahead of her appearance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Pinkvilla caught up with Mandanna to delve into her passion for anime and her excitement for the event.

Rashmika Mandanna ponders on character exchanges within anime worlds

During the conversation, Mandanna discussed the possibility of exchanging the characters of two different anime worlds. She instead explored the idea of alternate realities in Naruto, expressing her curiosity about how they would fare in different settings, stating “I don’t know, I think how Hinata and Sakura – in the same show but – how they would be in different sort of storylines. That’d be Interesting.”

As Mandanna prepared to present at the prestigious event, her love for anime shone through. With her infectious enthusiasm and admiration for the medium, Mandanna was a welcome addition to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Rashmika Mandanna says she would exchange her life with a legendary ninja

When asked which anime character she would exchange her life with, Mandanna didn't hesitate to share her choice. "Jiraiya-sensei, like I find him super cool," she revealed with enthusiasm. Jiraiya, a legendary character from the popular anime series Naruto, is known for his wisdom, strength, and sense of humor. Mandanna's admiration for the character highlights her deep connection to the world of anime and the impact it has had on her life.

Mandanna also expressed her excitement to meet the talented creators behind the anime world. "I am really excited to meet the whole cast and crew [who are involved] in creating this whole different world," she shared. Despite her shyness, Mandanna is eager to witness the passion and dedication of the creators firsthand at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.