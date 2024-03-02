EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Who She Is Excited To Meet At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the many celebrities attending the eighth Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The talented actress, who is also a well-known anime fanatic will grace the event as a special guest and present one of the awards during the evening, commemorating some of the anime best series, films, and voice actors of the past year. Ahead of her presence at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Rashmika Mandanna about who she is excited to meet during one of the biggest anime events of the year.

Rashmika Mandanna on who she is excited to meet at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna revealed who she is waiting to meet during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. “I am really excited to meet the whole cast and crew [who are involved] in creating this whole different world because I feel like ‘How do they begin?’ How does all of this start? It’s an imaginary world they are creating but so believable and so real,” the actress said.

“I really want to watch the makers just enjoy the event… In my head I am going to have multiple conversations, I am going to be like ‘How do you do it?’ Of course I can’t go and talk to them because I’ll just seem like a weird lady coming and talking [about] random things ‘cause I’ll be like ‘How do you do that?’ I am just gonna keep saying that but in my head I am just gonna pan around and just be like ‘Wow! These are the guys who make all this possible,’” she added.

Rashmika Mandanna says she will be ‘shy’ to walk up to creators at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

During her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mandanna said that while she is excited to witness the talented cast and crew of some of the best anime of the year at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, she will be “too shy” to walk up to them. “I’ll be too shy,” the actress revealed. “I am really shy. I’ll just be like ‘Nice to meet you’ that’s it,” she added with a laugh.