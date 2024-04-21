Failure Frame Anime: First Trailer OUT; Release Window, Plot, Staff & More

As the Spring Slate continues to bring out newer shows, the list for the Summer Slate is already lining up. And the newest addition to the list is the Failure Frame anime. After only an announcement, the makers are back in the public domain with the first trailer of the series. Without any further ado, here is all the intel that is out for the fans.

Failure Frame Anime: First Trailer OUT

As reported by Anime Trending, the trailer came out this week on YouTube, along with the release of a teaser visual. The 75-second video shows the first animated glimpse of the series. The viewers are both introduced to the main character as well as the world in which this story is set in. You can catch up with the trailer right here:

Staff Updates

Here is a list of the team members working on the series, including the studio that is working on the animation:

• Director: Michio Fukuda (Tesla Note)

• Music composer: Tatsuhiko Saiki (The Dawn of the Witch)

• Series composer: Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Chained Soldier)

• Animation production: Seven Arcs

• Animation production cooperation: SynergyS

Plot Details

The Failure Frame Anime is described as a fantasy series based within an outward world. The story revolves around Mimori Touka and her classmates who are summoned to another world by the resident Goddess. The request is to be the heroes for their world and save them from incoming danger and threats.

However, the twist comes when the team finds out that all of the members have supreme powers except for Mimori. And thus, the Goddess decides to banish Mimori, as they have no use for someone with lowly powers. This is where the journey of this underdog protagonist begins. Failure Frame Anime is set to come out in the Summer Slate, that is July 2024.

