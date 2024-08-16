Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 SPOILERS Out: Yuji Gives Up On Megumi Fushiguro; Everything You Need To Know

The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Yuji have a conversation with Sukuna within his domain, and after the two got to know one another, Yuji threatened to kill Sukuna if he didn’t follow his ultimatum.

Fans were looking forward to the upcoming chapter to find out more about Yuji’s plan to take down the King of Curses, though the spoilers instead reveal Yuji’s conversation with Megumi Fushiguro. The leaks also revealed a shocking twist at the end, so don’t miss it; keep reading to find out more about the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers that have leaked online, the upcoming chapter begins with Yuji Itadori’s connection to Megumi Fushiguro's soul, where Yuji listens to Megumi expressing his deep-seated desires.

Megumi tells him about his wish for a peaceful life, a world where his sister, Tsumiki, wouldn’t have to endure the harsh realities that they currently face. Megumi talks about the simple yet meaningful life he wished for, where he eats meals made with love, watches clothes dry in the sun, and walks beside someone like Yuji.

These desires reflect his longing for normalcy and happiness amidst the chaos of their lives, though Megumi attempts to end the conversation here with a resigned acceptance of his situation in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers, saying “But it's okay now.”

Following this, Yuji shares his understanding of the difficult choices people make when confronted with harsh realities. He recalls his grandfather, Wasuke Itadori, who suffered from lung cancer and chose to forgo aggressive treatments due to their severe side effects.

Yuji admits that, with his own resilient body, he never fully understood his grandfather’s decision to refuse treatment or the concept of euthanasia in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers. However, after joining Jujutsu Tech and experiencing numerous painful events, Yuji began to grasp the gravity of these choices.

Yuji says he understands how unhappy Megumi is right now, and that was why it was difficult for him to urge Megumi to continue living since he knew of the pain and suffering he might continue to endure. Back in reality, the chapter shifts to the battle between Yuji and Ryomen Sukuna.

Sukuna, the King of Curses, opens the Hollow Wicker Basket in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers, a technique designed to counter Yuji's Domain Expansion. Sukuna’s immense power aside, the curse struggles to execute Gojo’s method of resetting a burnt-out Cursed Technique using the Reverse Cursed Technique.

This is due to the lingering effects of Gojo’s domain on Sukuna’s brain, making it too risky to attempt. Hollow Wicker Basket and Simple Domain are noted to be weaker in output compared to fully developed domains.

However, by maintaining the hand sign even after activating the Hollow Wicker Basket, Sukuna compensates for the technique's lower output, allowing him to continue fighting without being overwhelmed by Yuji's domain in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers.

As the two exchange blows, Sukuna expresses his fury at being underestimated. He is enraged and vows to make every human, aside from Yuji, atone for Yuji’s impertinence. The chapter then suddenly shifts to a flashback, showing a younger Megumi in the alley where Satoru Gojo first met him.

In a parallel to his earlier encounter with Gojo, Megumi asks Yuji, “What's with that face?” Yuji, in turn, responds by telling Megumi that life would be sad without him in in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers, saying “Well… It'll be so lonely without you, Fushiguro.”

The next page depicts Sukuna’s left leg suddenly sinking into the shadows, indicating that Megumi has begun to fight back. Although Sukuna had submerged Megumi's soul using the Bath technique, Yuji’s Dismantle attack had revived it, allowing Megumi to regain some control.

Sukuna, realizing that his power over Megumi is weakening, attempts to fight back, but his options are limited in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers. His use of Mahoraga and the Ten Shadow Technique is hindered — one has been destroyed, and the other has lost its functionality.

Yuji seizes the opportunity and lands a powerful punch on Sukuna’s face, sending him flying. Yuji then smiles as he realizes that Megumi is counterattacking. The fight escalates with Yuji and Sukuna exchanging a barrage of punches to each other’s faces.

However, Sukuna finds himself at a disadvantage, forcing him to activate the Hollow Wicker Basket once more to shield himself from Yuji’s relentless attacks in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers. Sukuna recognizes that his Reverse Cursed Technique is ineffective against Yuji’s Dismantle.

He also notes that even the Hollow Wicker Basket is on the verge of breaking. As the battle rages on, Sukuna manages to unleash a series of slashes, shattering the cursed tool that Yuji had equipped. It becomes apparent that Sukuna has resorted to using Gojo’s technique to reset his burnt-out Cursed Technique.

Sukuna then opens his domain in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers, preparing for a final clash with Yuji. Surprisingly, Sukuna himself appears shocked as something seems to be amiss. Yuji appears to make a move, with two fingers on his right hand missing.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 spoilers end as the domain opens, but something unexpected occurs – one of Sukuna’s fingers is shown tied up over a seemingly endless spiral staircase.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.