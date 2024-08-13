Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266: Will Yuji's Domain Take Out The King Of Curses? Predictions And Possible Spoilers

The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen left fans on quite the cliffhanger just before the series went on break, leaving fans in suspense for the next chapter’s developments. Speculation abounds on what could happen next in the upcoming chapter as Yuji threatens to end the King Of Curses for good, especially with regard to Yuji’s Domain.

One thing fans know for sure is that the battle between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna will officially begin within the confines of Yuji’s Domain. Here’s what we predict will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266: Yuji's Domain Expansion and its impact

After the peaceful yet informative dialogue in the previous chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 will likely begin the fight once more, with Yuji taking the offensive. His newly unveiled Domain and its effects will probably play a vital role in the upcoming clash. Fans will finally learn the name of Yuji’s Domain as well.

Given that Sukuna has already shown his capabilities and trump cards in prior battles, the chapter will likely emphasize Yuji’s growth in comparison to the curse. It is very likely that his new abilities have evolved in order to precisely counter Sukuna’s.

The primary function of Yuji's Domain Expansion will likely be to attack Sukuna's soul directly in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266. This tactic is expected to strain the already weakened connection between Sukuna and Megumi Fushiguro's body.

The potential for this to result in Megumi's release is high, as Yuji's attack could sever the link that allows Sukuna to control Megumi. However, Sukuna, being the powerful adversary he is, will not go down without a fight.

Sukuna's possible return to Heian Era form in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266

Sukuna might counter Yuji’s Domain Expansion by using the Hollow Wicker Basket, a technique that could neutralize the effects of Yuji’s Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266. This countermeasure may also be accompanied by Sukuna reverting to his Heian Era form.

This would, in turn, give the King Of Curses the ability to maintain Hollow Wicker Basket while simultaneously engaging Yuji in combat. The chapter is expected to focus on this intense battle, where Sukuna’s experience and cunning will be pitted against Yuji’s newly awakened strength.

Yuji’s strategy will likely involve a series of powerful attacks, possibly incorporating techniques such as Cleave or Dismantle. These techniques will likely be enhanced from within the Domain, making them quite the significant threat to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266.

If Yuji’s attack succeeds in further damaging Sukuna’s soul, it may force the curse to relinquish control over his vessel, Megumi’s body. This development would be a critical turning point in the battle, as it could lead to Megumi's return, marking a shift in the power dynamics of the fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266: Megumi's potential return and the battle's progression

If Yuji’s efforts are successful, Megumi Fushiguro may finally be seen regaining control over his body in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266. The reunion of Megumi with Yuji could lead to a team-up against Sukuna, or perhaps Megumi might play a more passive role as he recovers from the ordeal of being possessed.

Despite Yuji's potential success, Sukuna is unlikely to be easily defeated. Even if Megumi is freed, Sukuna may continue to pose a significant threat, either through by using his remaining strength to launch a final attack or by initiating the merger, bringing about the worst possible scenario.

Interventions from other sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266

While the battle between Yuji and Sukuna takes place within Yuji’s yet unnamed Domain, there is a possibility for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 to give us an update on the other characters. Characters like Mei Mei, Maki, or Hakari could arrive at the scene, providing much-needed support to Yuji and his allies.

Additionally, updates on characters such as Hakari and Uraume may be seen, as their activities could influence the broader conflict. There is also speculation that Angel and Aoi Todo might recover from their injuries and join the fight against Sukuna once more.

Their involvement could shift the balance of power, especially if Sukuna remains strong even after Yuji’s attacks. Finally, fans should also be prepared for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 266 to feature a significant character’s sacrifice, potentially leading to a brief exploration of the past of the character involved.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.