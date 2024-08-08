Kagurabachi Chapter 45: Chihiro To Join The Kamunabi; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Now that the Rakzuaichi arc has wrapped up, the protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira has begun a new arc with his decision to join the Kamunabi forces. With his future plans set in place in order to collect information on the Shinuchi and the other Enchanted Blades, Hakuri has chosen to stay by Chihiro's side, determined to demonstrate the value that Chihiro saw in him.

Don’t miss the start of the new arc within the Kamunabi headquarters in Kagurabachi Chapter 45. Keep reading to find out the upcoming chapter’s release date, where to read it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 45: Release date and where to read

As reported by MANGAPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 45 will be released on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some global audiences may be able to access it as early as August 18, 2024. Keep in mind that the exact time may vary by location and upload speed.

Viz Media's website, Shonen Jump+ App, Shueisha's MANGAPlus app and official site are the digital platforms where readers can find the latest chapter. However, while the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms, a subscription is required to access the rest of the manga. Kagurabachi Chapter 45 will also release in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 38.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 45

Kagurabachi Chapter 45 may begin the transition into a new arc following Chihiro’s decision to join the Kamunabi. Being among the Kamunabi will likely allow him to learn more about the Enchanted Blades and how to control their power as well. Before this, we may see Chihiro and his companions returning to their base to recover from the recent events.

Afterward, Hiyuki is expected to take Chihiro to the Kamunabi headquarters, where he will likely face questioning from the organization's higher authorities regarding the Enchanted Blades. Additionally, Kagurabachi Chapter 45 should feature Azami’s reaction to Chihiro’s decision. Given Azami's knowledge of the organization's inner workings, he may have reservations about it.

Kagurabachi Chapter 44 recap

Titled The Curtain Falls, Kagurabachi Chapter 44 begins with the crowd at the Rakuzaichi auction hall reacting to the death of Kyora Sazanami. They spot Chihiro on the stage with the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade beside him and rush toward him to claim the blade, oblivious to the impending collapse of the building.

Meanwhile, the Kamunabi sorcerers, who were part of the Shinuchi bidding team, are relieved to have escaped the chaos. Shiba, carrying an injured Hakuri, quickly teleports to the stage to rescue Chihiro. He successfully grabs Chihiro and attempts to teleport away, but Chihiro is unexpectedly left behind due to being placed in Tafuku’s barrier.

This barrier prevented him from being teleported alongside Shiba. Hiyuki Kagari then steps on the Shinuchi in Kagurabachi Chapter 44, asserting her desire to take both Enchanted Blades. Shiba contemplates returning to save Chihiro but is interrupted by an explosion that destroys the building.

Following the explosion, Tafuku and Hiyuki emerge from the wreckage with Chihiro, who is on Tafuku’s back. Outside, Shiba tends to Hakuri’s wounds and questions Hiyuki about the Shinuchi blade. Hiyuki reveals that she and Chihiro have made a deal regarding their future plans.

A flashback is shown, where Shiba advises the remaining members of the Tou to return home and ensure the children of the Sazanami household do not follow the paths of Tenri or Kyora. In the present, Hakuri expresses his doubts about returning home in Kagurabachi Chapter 44, feeling undeserving due to his opposition to the Sazanami.

Chihiro reassures him, emphasizing Hakuri’s critical role in saving the prisoners and giving them hope. Hakuri, in turn, expresses his desire to continue fighting alongside Chihiro. The chapter concludes with a flashback revealing a conversation between Chihiro and Hiyuki.

Chihiro, acknowledging the immense power of the Shinuchi, expresses concerns about its uncontrollability and the potential dangers it poses. He is reluctant to give up the blade, but knows that the Kamunabi are the only ones who can seal it.

However, he is also aware that doing so might play into the Hishaku's hands. Kagurabachi Chapter 44 ends as Chihiro ultimately proposes joining the Kamunabi, believing this to be the best way to manage the situation.

