Kagurabachi Chapter 44 SPOILERS Out: Rakuzaichi Curtain Call Sees Chihiro Begin His Next Venture; DEETS

Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri Sazanami worked together to rescue the last of the captives from the deteriorating Rakuzaichi Storehouse as Kyora Sazanami lost himself to the Shinuchi in the last chapter.

With fans excitedly awaiting the next issue to find out how the arc ends, the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers have been made public, revealing the true end of the Rakuzaichi Auction House’s 200 years. Keep reading to find out more about the leaks.

Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers that have leaked online, the upcoming chapter will either be titled Closing or Curtain Call, depending on the translation. The chapter picks up right where the last one left off, as Chihiro watches Kyora die. The audience at the Rakuzaichi auction hall are seen realizing that Kyora Sazanami has died.

They see Chihiro Rokuhira on stage with Shinuchi lying beside him. Driven by greed, the spectators rush towards Chihiro to seize the blade. Meanwhile, the Kamunabi sorcerers, members of the Shinuchi bidding team, are relieved to have escaped as the building is about to collapse.

On the other hand, the audience, intoxicated by their desire for Shinuchi, ignores the imminent danger. Shiba, already carrying an injured Hakuri, teleports to the stage to rescue Chihiro in the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers.

He grabs Chihiro who has gotten hold of the Shinuchi, and uses his teleportation sorcery to leave the scene, leaving the crowd bewildered. Giant pieces of debris fall on the spectators beside Kyora’s body, ending their lives. To his shock, Shiba realizes that Chihiro hasn't been teleported with him.

It is revealed that right before Chihiro was taken by Shiba's sorcery, he was placed into Tafuku's barrier, preventing his teleportation. Hiyuki Kagari steps on the Shinuchi as Chihiro holds on to it, and tells him that she still wants both blades in the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers, as she originally planned.

Shiba, determined to save Chihiro, thinks about returning to the scene, but an explosion destroys the Rakuzaichi building. Just then, he sees Chihiro, on Tafuku's back alongside Hiyuki, escaping the building. They meet Shiba outside, who immediately helps Chihiro sit down.

Shiba notices Hiyuki holding the Shinuchi blade and inquires about it. Hiyuki informs Shiba that she and Chihiro have made a deal. When Hakuri asks Chihiro what they talked about in in the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers, he doesn’t give him an immediate answer.

He instead asks Hakuri about his future plans. A flashback shows Shiba suggesting to the defeated Soya Sanazami to return home and ensure that the children in the Sazanami household do not become like Tenri or Kyora. Outside the auction house’s remains, Hakuri tells Chihiro that he cannot return home as he is now an enemy of the Sazanami clan.

He says that, despite Kyora's twisted nature, Hakuri feels that Kyora was his guide in life. Chihiro remembers his father’s death as Hakuri speaks in the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers. Hakuri pauses when he sees Yuu Inazuma reunite with his sister, the boy crying as he hugs his sister.

Chihiro reminds Hakuri that without him, the prisoners would not have survived. Hakuri recalls the ice woman's words about having hope outside the cage and asks Chihiro if he can fight alongside him even after Rakuzaichi. He wants to improve and prove his worth.

In the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers, the narrator describes the Rakuzaichi auction as a place that has stolen hope from people for over 200 years. As a drum plays in an unknown location, the last of the auction house crumbles in front of the cityscape, the narrator declaring the auction closed.

Hakuri asks again about Chihiro’s plans, and the chapter moves into a flashback to Chihiro and Hiyuki’s conversation. Chihiro admits he doesn't want to hand over the Enchanted Blades but feels the situation has changed. After witnessing Shinuchi's power, he realizes it is far more potent than he imagined.

He wonders why his father didn't speak much about the blade and whether he intended to hide its power. Chihiro believes there are conditions to using the blade and is concerned about when it might become uncontrollable again in the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers. He knows that only the Kamunabi can seal the blade.

Chihiro worries about giving the blade to the Kamunabi since the Hishaku leader intends to use Shinuchi. While giving the blade to the Kamunabi seems the best option, it might be exactly what the Hishaku wants. Hiyuki asks Chihiro about his plan. Chihiro believes that if the top priority is to seal the blade, then the Kamunabi must recover it.

Hiyuki assures Chihiro that she will protect it from those who try to steal it. However, Chihiro refuses to leave the responsibility solely to Hiyuki. He asks if her mission will be completed if she controls Enten, and she confirms it in the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers.

Chihiro feels he needs to learn more about the things his father left unsaid. By understanding these details, Chihiro believes he will gain valuable information, and the Kagurabachi Chapter 44 spoilers conclude with Chihiro asking Hiyuki to add him to the Kamunabi's forces.

