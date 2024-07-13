Kagurabachi Chapter 41: Kyora Unleashes The Shinuchi’s Powers Against Chihiro; Release Date, And More

In the last chapter, fans saw Kyora Sazanami manage to wield the Shinuchi as a desperate measure against Chihiro Rokuhira, harnessing only a fraction of its formidable power. The sorcerer managed to shift the course of their battle with this decisive move.

Now, fans excitedly wait for Kagurabachi Chapter 41 to hit shelves to find out what happens next. With Hiyuki Kagari arriving as backup, don’t miss the upcoming chapter to find out how the battle will turn. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 41: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 41 is set to debut on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 33. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Tuesday, July 14, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 41 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, as well as through Viz Media's official site. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, a subscription is required for full access, notably on the Shonen Jump+ app and MANGAPlus.

Expected plot of Kagurabachi Chapter 41

Kagurabachi Chapter 41 will likely continue from the latest events, as Kyora Sazanami begins the demonstration of Shinuchi's powers. Despite only accessing the tip of the iceberg in terms of the blade’s potential, its power has still managed to send shivers down Chihiro's spine.

With Hiyuki Kagari now at the scene, Hakuri may be able to send her to aid Chihiro, however this may not be for long, given how fatigued Hakuri currently is. Additionally, Kagurabachi Chapter 41 may reveal the background of the original Shinuchi user, as well as more about the the blade's true nature and history.

Kagurabachi Chapter 40 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 40 is titled The Tip, and picks up from the previous chapter with Kyora Sazanami preparing to demonstrate a fraction of the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade's powers. The audience, including the Kamunabi sorcerers, eagerly anticipates what Kyora will reveal. Recognizing the imminent threat, Chihiro Rokuhira uses Kuro to attack the ground where Kyora is hiding.

We then see a flashback, where Shiba speculates about the Hishaku's motives. Shiba surmises that the Hishaku are auctioning the Shinuchi to get the Kamunabi to bid for it. Since the Hishaku went through the trouble of stealing the Enchanted Blade, they want to use it, but they can't unless the original user is dead.

Considering the original users of the Enchanted Blades are heavily guarded by the Kamunabi, infiltration is impossible. Shiba realizes that if the blade ends up in Kamunabi's hands, there will be a distraction, allowing the Hishaku an opening to kill the original users and sever the Eternal Contracts in Kagurabachi Chapter 40.

Chihiro recalls his father, Kunishige Rokuhira, telling him how Shinuchi is an aberrant, which is why it is more heavily guarded than the other Enchanted Blades. Shiba informs Chihiro that the seals on Shinuchi's box were placed by the Kamunabi higher-ups, and only their bio-authentication can open them.

Alternatively, a sorcerer could analyze the sealing formula and release the shackles, but Shiba estimates it would take at least ten years for even an experienced sorcerer to achieve this. Back in the present, Chihiro notices Shinuchi's box lying on the ground in Kagurabachi Chapter 40, its seals released.

The focus then shifts to the Hishaku's leader, who is seen conversing with another Hishaku member. The leader reveals that it took him three intense years to open the box. The other member asks if it's safe for Kyora to use the blade. The leader acknowledges the risk but intends to use Kyora as a guinea pig to see what happens once the Sazanami leader wields the blade.

Back at the battle between Chihiro and Kyora Sazanami, Chihiro senses an eerie presence as Kyora emerges from the ground in Kagurabachi Chapter 40, his eyes blackened and carrying the unsheathed Shinuchi. A panel shows the original user of Shinuchi chanting ‘Magatsumi’ (Curved Sin), the Shinuchi blades's true name.

Kyora stands in a pool of blood, with blood dripping from the blade. Mysterious flowers bloom from the blood, and a butterfly flies toward the blade. As the butterfly touches Kyora's hand, his Spirit Energy manifests into a gigantic butterfly. Kyora finally speaks, realizing he can't pull the Enchanted Blade out of its sheath.

Chihiro is left flabbergasted, wondering if it's really Kyora Sazanami or someone possessing him. Kyora charges at Chihiro with the blade still in its sheath, demonstrating that Shinuchi can cut even with just a fraction of its powers. Meanwhile, Hakuri appears exhausted from his efforts. Suddenly, he notices Hiyuki Kagari behind him. Kagurabachi Chapter 40 ends with Hiyuki asking about the situation.

