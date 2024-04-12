My Hero Academia Chapter 420: Eri’s Time To Shine; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

Deku's battle against All For One has once again returned to the real world, but with a cruel twist – Deku has lost his arms! Will Deku really be able to triumph over this incredible evil? With My Hero Academia Chapter 420 promising to give fans an answer, here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter, from it’s release date, where to read it to the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 420: release date and where to read

The official release of My Hero Academia Chapter 420 is set for Monday, April 15, 2024, in at 12 am JST. Please note that release times may vary by time zone. The chapter will be available in Japan in the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 20, though most fans around the world can access the latest three chapters on Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s Manga Plus, and the Shonen Jump Plus app.

Expected plot of My Hero Academia Chapter 420

In My Hero Academia Chapter 420, fans can expect a significant focus on Eri's role in the ongoing battle. Despite her absence in the previous chapter, her appearance now seems imminent, especially given her desperation to help Deku. With the emergence of a warp gate, likely opened by Shirakumo, Eri's participation becomes feasible, and her power to rewind others to a previous state becomes crucial.

Her ability to heal Deku and potentially revert his Quirk to its former state will be paramount in securing victory against All For One. However, it remains to be seen whether the chapter will focus solely on saving Deku or if it will also mark the beginning of the devastating clash between heroes and villains. Nevertheless, the anticipation for My Hero Academia Chapter 420 is high, as it promises to propel the series towards its electrifying conclusion.

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 recap

My Hero Academia Chapter 419, titled Design, explains the sinister orchestrations of All For One as he reveals the intricacies of Tomura Shigaraki's tragic past and the extent of his manipulation.

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 begins with All For One confronting Izuku, berating him for his role in destroying One For All and Yoichi. He asserts that thanks to Izuku's psychological attack on Tenko in the subconscious realm, he's regained control. All For One then addresses Tomura, who is slowly disintegrating in the imaginary world, taunting him for being a mere superego, incapable of choosing his own path in life.

Through a series of flashbacks, All For One recounts his encounters with heroes like Lariat and Smoke-Eater in My Hero Academia Chapter 419. He states that due to these encounters, he realized that he needed to surpass their willpower to secure One For All. He describes his manipulative tactics in shaping Tomura's life, from taking away his inherited quirk to influencing his father’s strict beliefs, and even to the moment where he bestowed Decay – a modified quirk created solely for destruction – upon him.

As Tenko grapples with the truth, his mind begins to shatter under the weight of his traumatic past. All For One revels in his control over Tenko's fate, intending to delete his spirit as a last resort. However, Izuku intervenes, and both return to the real world.

Now back in control of Tenko's body, All For One laments the loss of Yoichi and the thwarting of his intermediate plan, which was to steal One For All. Seeing Tenko's weakened state, All For One decides to continue his ‘hollow’ quest for world domination. Izuku, determined to stop him, finds himself with both arms completely destroyed in My Hero Academia Chapter 419.

As Izuku struggles to overcome his injuries to fight back against All For One, Cellophane arrives, along with Sugarman and Tailman, to aid him. Together, they confront All For One, who acknowledges their presence as trivial. Just as he prepares to attack, Eraser Head emerges from a Warp Gate, signaling a renewed hope for Izuku and his allies.

