My Hero Academia Chapter 420 SPOILERS: Aizawa's Resolve, Eri's Sacrifice, And Class 1-A

My Hero Academia Chapter 420 spoilers were anticipated to unveil the heroic resurgence of Aizawa and his allies as they intervened to rescue Deku from the clutches of All For One, and the spoilers that have been leaked for the chapter have been true to the expectations and more.

Previously, we saw the truth about Shigaraki's quirk and past, and how it was all orchestrated by All For One. Now, as Deku faces peril at the hands of this evil mastermind, Aizawa, Sero, and his fellow heroes have arrived in the chaos as beacons of hope.

For eager fans craving to know what happens in the next chapter, here’s everything we know about My Hero Academia Chapter 420, though please note that these details are unofficial.

My Hero Academia Chapter 420 Spoilers

According to the spoilers circulating online, it seems that Chapter 420 of My Hero Academia will bear the title From Aizawa-kun. The chapter will kick off with a scene taking place on a small piece of land, away from the ongoing battle. Here, Aizawa, Mic, and Kurogiri engage in a conversation. Overwhelmed by his emotions, Mic directs his anger towards Kurogiri, accusing him of desecrating Shirakumo's remains.

Aizawa interjects, mentioning someone crying, which catches Mic off guard. Mic asserts that he, as a man, does not cry. Aizawa clarifies that he noticed Kurogiri shedding tears, surprising Mic who believed that Nomus were incapable of such emotions. Despite the darkness surrounding them, Aizawa remains optimistic, reflecting on the glimmer of hope they were able to ignite.

As the mist thickens, Kurogiri utters Mic's real name, Yamada, which causes Mic to cry even more. Aizawa contacts Tsukauchi to inquire about Monoma's condition. Learning that Monoma is unconscious, Aizawa focuses on gathering fighters for the ongoing battle. He instructs Ectoplasm to utilize Kurogiri's portals efficiently, aiming to assemble a team quickly. Volunteers, including Death Arms and Astro, step forward to join the fight, while civilians contribute by providing clothing for treating wounds.

Transitioning to the battle in Takoba, Gashly confronts Sero and other heroes. Just as hope wanes, reinforcements, including Tokage and Kamakiri, emerge through Kurogiri's portals. Aizawa coordinates the arrival, initiating phase 3 of the Divide and Conquer operation.

In the present, Aizawa encounters Deku, severely injured. Aizawa questions Deku about Shigaraki's subdued resistance, and how long it had been since Deku lost his arms. Deku expresses uncertainty about the passage of time since in was in the mental realm. He reflects on the absence of Shigaraki's resistance against All For One, raising concerns about the evolving situation.

A flashback reveals Eri's contribution to the battle as she offers her horn to Aizawa, which was cut off with the help of Ectoplasm. Despite the risk to her Quirk, Eri willingly sacrifices her horn to aid in the fight. She expresses her dream of singing like Jirou and wishes for a brighter future for Deku and the heroes.

Present-day Aizawa uses Eri's horn to restore Deku's arms, although it will take some time due to Eri's depleted energy. Aizawa tells Deku that he must stay alive to hear Eri sing.

The chapter concludes with Mineta, Shoji, Kaminari, and other heroes emerging from portals, saying they were exhausted but after seeing Deku's fight their bodies moved on their own. With the collective spirit of the heroes rallied behind Deku as his arms were restored, My Hero Academia Chapter 420 will see the heroes ready to confront the challenges ahead.

