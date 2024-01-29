My Hero Academia Season 7: New Character Visuals OUT; Release Details & more to know

As My Hero Academia Season 7’s release draws near, fans are bustling with enthusiasm after recent revelations about the upcoming arcs. A fresh key visual featuring Class 1-A has been released, offering a glimpse into the characters' updated designs in Season 7 and teasing potential developments in the lengthy Final War Arc.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest character visuals, release details, key insights, and more on what Season 7 has in store for Deku and his classmates.

Class 1-A's New Look And Hero Unveiled

Fans of My Hero Academia have been treated to a new visual featuring the Class 1-A designs. The image was revealed on the anime's official website and Twitter page. This visual comes after the initial trailer was showcased during the Jump Festa event in December 2023. The image gives a glimpse of Deku and highlights subtle design changes in characters like Katsuki Bakugo.

According to the page, a new character called Cathleen Bate, also known as Star and Stripe, will be introduced in Season 7. She is a hero who will fight against the powerful All For One. Her hero costume is designed to resemble the American flag, featuring red and white stripes with blue and gold accents.

The above tweet roughly translates to:

Character visuals of the 7th season of the Yuei High School Hero Department Class 1A anime released!

Season 7 Plot Unravelled: U.A. Traitor Revealed?

The upcoming season of the anime will feature the Final War arc which will focus on the final stages of the battle between the heroes, All For One, and Tomura Shigaraki. Fans can anticipate an intense fight between All For One and Star and Stripe. Additionally, the U.A. Traitor arc will be animated as a subplot and will play a significant role in the season. Deku and his classmates will have to solve the mysteries within Class 1-A and confront the harsh reality of one of their members betraying the heroes.

As the Final War arc in the manga is still unfolding, it remains unclear how much of it Studio Bones will be able to adapt into the anime. Despite nearing its end, the series continues to surprise fans, and the revelation of the U.A. traitor mystery is expected to be heartbreaking.

Release Schedule And Where To Watch

Contrary to initial speculation about an April debut, My Hero Academia Season 7 has been officially confirmed to kick off on May 4, 2024. To add to this, four recap episodes titled "My Hero Academia Memories" will be broadcast from April 6 to April 27, just before the season premiere.

Based on previous seasons, MHA Season 7 is speculated to consist of 25 episodes, though an official runtime has yet to be announced. Additionally, a fourth My Hero Academia movie is set to release in the summer of 2024, exploring the aftermath of the events in Season 6.

If you're wondering where to watch the latest episodes of "My Hero Academia Memories" special and Season 7, they are broadcast on Saturdays on 29 Yomiuri TV and Nippon Television stations in Japan. Fans can also view the series internationally on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu, with FUNimation holding the North American license. Although English-dubbed episodes may experience a slight delay, recent seasons have seen a significant reduction in waiting time.

The length of the Final War Arc's adaptation from the manga is currently undisclosed. However, with new character visuals, an exciting new hero, and a gripping plot in store for fans, the countdown to May 4th has never felt more electrifying.

For more updates on the season, stay with us here on Pinkvilla.