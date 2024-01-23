BLACKPINK’s Lisa to perform with Lamoureux Orchestra at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity concert in Paris

BLACKPINK’s Lisa will set the stage ablaze at the upcoming Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes concert on January 26. Orchestre Lamoureux has confirmed the news of collaborating with the K-pop singer in an official announcement post on X (formerly Twitter).

For the unversed, Orchestre Lamoureux is an orchestral concert society that conducts such events and is known for creating symphonic renditions by its own orchestra.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to share stage with Lamoureux Orchestra at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes concert

BLACKPINK's Lisa will perform with Orchestre Lamoureux at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes benefit concert at the Accor Arena in Paris on January 26. It is a philanthropic initiative led by the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, which aims to raise funds for Fondation des Hôpitaux.

What’s special about Lisa’s appearance at this charity concert is that it marks her return to the same venue. Last year, Orchestre Lamoureux collaborated with the K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK in January 2023. The quartet captivated the audience at the 2023 Gala des Pièces Jaunes concert with electrifying performances on their hit songs, Shut Down and Pink Venom. Their act was accompanied by live music by violinist Daniel Lozakovich and cellist Gautier Capucon.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa as a soloist

Apart from her group activities, Lisa debuted as a solo artist in 2021 with her single album LALISA . The album’s second single Money scripted history as it reached one billion streams on Spotify.

In 2023, Lisa achieved another feat as she became the first K-pop artist to perform at the legendary cabaret theater Crazy Horse Paris . She headlined five exclusive performances over a period of three days. Her group mates Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé also gathered at the venue to support Lisa.

Besides gaining global popularity as a rapper and singer, Lisa has also established a strong presence in the fashion world as she is the leading face of various luxury brands. Recently, Lisa was invited to a charity event at Disneyland Paris. During the event, she was seen sharing an umbrella with France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, and the duo was also sitting next to each other while having a good interaction. Their pictures and videos went viral on social media, and fans were overjoyed to see their camaraderie, calling them ‘besties’.

