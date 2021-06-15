BTS' ARMY special track Permission to Dance to release as part of Butter album; Top Billboard 100 chart again

BTS' special gift for ARMY and ARMY return the love! Read on to find out about this special give and take.

Shortly after Muster ended, BTS announced that they will be dropping something special at midnight KST. ARMY held their breath in anticipation, awaiting the big revelation, which finally came through in the form of a special Butter album. The album will serve as a gift dedicated to ARMYs on the fan club's birthday, July 9. Not just that, the special album will feature a new track titled, Permission to Dance.

The new album is designed to celebrate ARMY’s birthday, the day that BTS’ fandom was officially christened ARMY. There will be two versions of the physical release, 'Peaches' and 'Cream, a witty reference to Blood Sweat and Tears! The album will include Butter, Butter (inst), their new track Permission to Dance and Permission to Dance (inst). Permission to Dance promises to be the perfect tribute for ARMY. It “will make your heartbeat to the rhythm of BTS’ positive energy.” Then, pre-orders for the physical Butter album opened up on June 15 via global distribution platforms. The special is set for release on July 9 at 1 p.m. KST that is 9:30 am IST. Additional details will be provided by HYBE in an upcoming announcement on BTS’ fan platform Weverse.

You can check out the album list below:

So the new track is “Permission to Dance”????? ANOTHER BOP IS COMING ON JULY 9!! pic.twitter.com/xlS1hkSSdK — ︎ miky⁷♡☾ ∞ (@HAPPYLATAE) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile, ARMY have already gifted BTS' their 8th anniversary present in the form of another amazing Billboard Hot 100 ranking! Butter has now officially become BTS' first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 ranking for three consecutive weeks. BTS’ 2020 hit Dynamite ranked number one for a total of three non-consecutive weeks, meaning that Butter is also tied for Dynamite as the group’s longest-running song at number one on the Hot 100 chart!

You can check out HYBE's tweet below:

Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 3 '3주 연속 빌보드 1위' 라는 믿기지 않은 대기록을 만들어주신 아미 여러분 정말 감사합니다 YES! #BTS_Butter is on top of the chart for three weeks in a row. Thanks #BTSARMY #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/UKX7F2RRZA — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 14, 2021

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS Muster SOWOOZOO: Jin's little pony, MiniMoni rapping in Spanish & all the fun that went down on D2 today

ARMY, Are you excited about the new track? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×