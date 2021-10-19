Dhamaka trailer launch synopsis – Inside the world of Arjun Pathak with Kartik Aaryan, Ram Madhvani & co.

After all the virtual launches, things are finally moving fast in Bollywood with on-ground events and interviews. And that comes with its own share of Covid tests at regular intervals. Tuesday morning saw the launch of the much-awaited Ram Madhvani directed Dhamaka trailer with the leading hero, Kartik Aaryan. The film is gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Netflix on November 19.

Soon after the launch, the director, his hero and the producer, Ronnie Screwvala sat down to address questions from the media. While most in the auditorium were impressed by the glimpses of Kartik’s performance in the soon to be released, “thrilling human drama” as described by Madhvani, the actor was also questioned about switching from one film to the other ever since the lockdown restrictions have been raised. Kartik informed that the break has given him the confidence to take risks and pick up unconventional subjects too, however, was clear on his will to continue being a part of all the rom-coms that helped him rise to fame.

The actor is looking to master the art of balancing by picking up different unique subjects. He was also asked about a possibility of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 with his ‘football buddies’ Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, to which he jokingly said that it’s a nice suggestion, but his director Luv Ranjan is the best person to address the query. Kartik seemed supremely excited about Dhamaka, which he believes might be a game changer for the thriller genre in Bollywood. The actor was bowled over by his director’s approach to the subject and shared how it’s his vision that led the team to complete the film in a record span of 10 days.

Ram Madhvani clarified that Dhamaka isn’t the story of a journalist but a human drama, with journalism in its backdrop. The director also shared his idea behind remaking the Korean film, The Terror Live. Citing an example of The Ramayana, the director said a good story can be told a number of times, provided it is well made. He also insisted on how he has adapted the film as per the Indian sensibilities.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala shared his thoughts on the advent of digital medium and revealed how the OTT platforms will co-exist with the theatrical medium. He also told the media about his approach to creating content in the pandemic and insisted that the pattern will remain the same. As per Ronnie, the story telling pattern never changes as per the mediums.

