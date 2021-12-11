The HallyuTalk Awards open the ‘Fan-tastic Category’, a chance for the Hallyu stans to feature on the platform

Pinkvilla’s HallyuTalk has kickstarted the fun!

We are bringing together a myriad of categories to choose from and make your favourites win.

The HallyuTalk Awards categories are listed below.

1. Relationship Goals of 2021

2. Best Actor of 2021

3. Best Actress of 2021

4. Best Popcorn Worthy Show of 2021

5. Breakout Hoobae of 2021

6. Best Squad of 2021

7. Best Droolworthy Soloist - Male

8. Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female

9.Fashionista of the Year

10. Best Jam of the Year

11. Most Eye-catching Stage of 2021

12. HallyuTalk Moment of 2021

However, there’s opportunity for more, as the 13th one will be chosen by YOU!

We have unveiled 'The Fan-tastic Category' where Hallyu fans can now submit their craziest, most out-of-box suggestions for an award and have a chance to get featured during the HallyuTalk Awards.

We are only accepting applications until December 15, 2021, 4 PM IST.

What are you waiting for? Drop your most 'Fan-tastic' suggestions below!

The HallyuTalk Awards - A celebration of K-world!

For nominations, voting, updates and more: Click here.