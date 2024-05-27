Hierarchy main trailer and new poster: Lee Chae Min’s secret mission to expose a crime at Roh Jeong Eui’s school leads to mayhem

Hierarchy is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year with a teen scandal in the middle of its storyline. The drama is set to release in June 2024.

Ahead of its release, Hierarchy has unveiled its exciting main trailer along with a new poster. The trailer highlights the atmosphere of tension at the rich school when Lee Chae Min enters their world with a secret mission.

Lee Chae Min sets foot in Roh Jeong Eui’s school to expose a dangerous secret

Hierarchy starring Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui has revealed its main trailer setting the scene of crippling secrets worth doing anything for. The trailer opens up with Roh Jeong Eui’s Jung Jae Yi pulling a trigger while accepting that she killed someone while a small slip shows a student dying.

It is followed by an even more unsettling vow of Lee Chae Min’s Kang Ha who sets foot in Joshin High School with his motto of exposing it no matter what. His arrival disrupts the snobby lives of the rich students at the school. He is treated like an outcast by other rich snobby students who ridicule him but he remains unfazed and focused on his secret mission.

He is hated by the Jooshin Group’s heir Kim Ri An who declares he is done with scholarship students hogging up the place. Moreover, Jung Jae Yi breaks up with him adding to the drama.

Soon it gets complicated when Jung Jae Yi receives threatening texts from an unknown number. The tension rises at the school as secrets are in danger of getting out. The trailer ends up with Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui challenging each other, one says he will see it through to the end while the other says she will protect it.

Check the main trailer and new poster of Hierarchy starring Lee Chae Min and Rohb Jeong Eui here:

Hierarchy drops a new tense poster

Hierarchy has also dropped a new poster with Roh Jeong Eui sitting in the front with a scared expression. Lee Chae Min from the back looks determined with a tense look on his bruised face, he also wears a navy color tie setting him apart from everyone else.

The line on the poster adds to the heightened tension and suspense behind the dangerous scandal at Joshin High School with the words: ‘Everyone has a secret worth dying for’.

Hierarchy is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on June 7, 2024.

