Amid Assault Allegations, So You Think You Can Dance Airs Without Nigel Lythgoe? Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Fans of the TV reality show So You Think You Can Dance can notice the absence of Nigel Lythgoe in its latest season.

The co-creator of the show was recently accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including a judge on the aforementioned series that airs on FOX. In light of these allegations, even a lawsuit was filed against the star and former judge of the show Lythgoe, which might have affected his presence on the hit TV series So You Think You Can Dance.

Learn more about the case and why Nigel Lythgoe was not seen in the latest episode of the dance reality show.

So You Think You Can Dance Airs Without Nigel Lythgoe

The British TV producer was recently in the headlines after Paula Abdul, a former judge on the panel of So You Think You Can Dance, accused him of sexual assault. The star even filed a lawsuit against the TV director last week.

Following the allegations, the British star decided to focus on restoring his reputation, which was criticized for the recent criminal development. The judge on Popstars also decided to step back as he wanted to work on clearing his name from the Californian lawsuit.

While the producer decided to step down from appearing on So You Think You Can Dance, he has also denied the allegations made in the alleged case.

Lawsuit Against Nigel Lythgoe

Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul had recently filed a lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe. She has filed a lawsuit for sexual assault and gender violence in California.

As per Abdul, she “was aware” of Lythgoe’s behavior, which she even referred to as “inappropriate and even criminal.”

The singer alleged that she was first subjected to the assault during the early days of filming Idol, but she opted out of taking any action as she didn't want to lose her opportunity as a judge.

Abdul has further alleged that she was again assaulted in 2015 during the judging days of So You Think You Can Dance.

Her lawsuit has been filed under the Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, following which two more women have come forward accusing the 73-year-old choreographer.

The two new accusers, who have not been named, have alleged that they were both “contestants” on All American Girl, another show produced by Lythgoe when they suffered sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, and negligence at the hands of the director in 2003.

The case reported by Deadline also mentions a civil suit that was filed on Tuesday by the two anonymous contestants.

The latest episode of So You Think You Can Dance aired on March 2, 2024, during which host Cat Deeley introduced new judges such as Maksim Chmerkovskiy, a former contestant on Dancing With the Stars and a ballroom champion, Allison Holker, the widow of former judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and season four alumni Comfort Fedoke.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.