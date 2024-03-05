What Is Maks Chmerkovskiy's Net Worth? Exploring The New So You Think You Can Dance Judge's Fortune

Maks Chmerkovskiy, who was once a contestant, has now become a mentor and a judge. He recently had a chance to speak to Variety magazine, where he expressed why he had previously challenged the judges on Dancing With the Stars. It was a professional exchange for him.

Expressing that he is “not a hypocrite,” the dancer said, “Come at me with facts and knowledge, and I’ll come back at you with how it really is in the real world, from my personal experience.”

The new judge on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance has had his time of serving and all the overthinking, and as per him, he learned his way up through struggle.

“This is how it happened to me. This is how you fail an audition; this is how you under-prepare; this is how you overthink. I’ve done all the negatives as well. I want to be the mentor to the young adult who is at the beginning of the 20 years that I’m at the end of,” said the Ukrainian performer.

Read on to know his details and the net worth he has earned throughout his career as he becomes the new face on the judging panel.

Category: Richest Celebrities

Net Worth: $8 Million

Birthdate: Jan 17, 1980 (44 years old)

Birthplace: Odessa

Gender: Male

Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.8796 m)

Profession: Choreographer, Dancer

Nationality: Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Net Worth

The American-Ukrainian dancer gained fame through the dance reality series. He is widely appreciated for his fabulous dancing abilities that he earned while competing with professional dancers on Dancing with the Stars, an American television series.

As per Celebrity Net Worth , the dance instructor currently has a net worth of $8 million.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has also won the Latin ballroom dance championship. Talking about his career with Dancing with the Stars, he first appeared on the series in its second season. Chmerkovskiy then competed within the series for a long time, that being for a whopping 17 seasons, while he won just one.

Early Life of Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Chmerkovskiy was born in Odessa, Ukraine, on January 17, 1980. He has a younger brother, Valentin, who is the child of Aleksandr and Larisa Chmerkovskiy.

The choreographer began dancing when he was just four, through his schooling in aesthetic education. From a very young age, he began dancing in competitions.

At the age of 13, the professional performer once broke his leg while skiing. The doctors thought he might suffer from long-term complications, but luckily, he recovered within six months and was dancing again.

Career life of Maksim Chmerkovskiy

At the age of 14, Chmerkovskiy and his family had to shift to Brooklyn, New York. This is where he started working at a Russian restaurant, where he entertained people with his skills in traditional dance.

Meanwhile, he even competed to increase his income. Two years later, he and his father opened a dance studio in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Two of his first students, his brother and his partner Diana, became the first U.S. dance pair to win a world junior championship.

The Ukrainian professional artist entered Dancing with the Stars in 2006 as a competitor and since has been gaining the spotlight.

Personal life of Maksim Chmerkovskiy

While he was looking at his best years, the Russian-speaking dancer was once engaged to a fellow Dancing with the Stars contestant, Karina Smirnoff. However, the couple broke up soon.

In 2012, Maksim Chmerkovskiy started dating Peta Murgatroyd, another cast member of the show, with whom the dancer broke up a year later.

Fortunately, the two began dating again and got engaged in December 2015. In the year 2017, the couple had a son, and in the same year, they both got married.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is set to judge the latest season of So You Think You Can Dance. He will be on the judging panel alongside JoJo Siwa and Allison Holker. The show will be hosted by Cat Deeley.

