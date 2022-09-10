Aspiring rapper Chris Kaba shot dead by the police in London; Here’s everything you need to know

So, why was Kaba shot dead by armed police? Who was he? And what is the current situation of the incident? We shall answer all these questions in this in-depth article. So read on to find out the details!

On September 5, 2022, an aspiring rapper from the UK was shot dead by the police. The 24-year-old to-be-father Chris Kaba was a black individual and he was an aspiring rapper, who was a member of the British hip hop collective, the drill group 67.

Chris Kaba was shot dead in London; Everything you need to know

According to reports, Chris Kaba, on the fateful day of September 5, was pursued by armed police officers in London when an automatic license plate camera spotted Kaba driving an Audi that was linked to an armed incident. Although details about the car continue to remain a mystery as of writing this article, the police chased the man and killed him with a single shot that entered via the driver's side of the car. Following the incident, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that there was no "non-police issue firearm" found on the scene, confirming that Kaba was not carrying any weapon.

After his death, many members of the black communities arose to protest against the police brutality against black men in Brixton. Furthermore, Kaba's family released a statement hinting that had Kaba not been black, he would not have been killed by the police.

"We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short," reads the statement by Kaba's family.

Who was Chris Kaba?

Chris Kaba was primarily an aspiring rapper, who was known as Madix or Mad Itch 67 in the UK's hip hop industry. He was a member of the British hip hop collective the drill group 67. The group has been previously nominated for a MOBO Award, which is an annual British music award presentation for "music of black origin." According to reports, Kaba was looking to make his name in the hip-hop industry going forward. He was also a professional coach for young artists, pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

As for his personal life, Chris was engaged to a woman named Karima Waite, daughter of Kim Alleyne. Sadly, the couple was expecting their first child when the UK police shot Kaba dead last week.

What is the current situation of the Chris Kaba shooting?

Following the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into the Met police officials who were involved in the incident. The watchdog later confirmed that they will treat the investigation of the unarmed black man as a potential homicide by the police.

Chris Kaba's family welcomes this decision and thanked IOPC to treat this as a criminal investigation. "The Kaba family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported the family in its call for this criminal investigation," they said in a statement.

The Met Police department, on the other hand, says that it is fully cooperating with IOPC's ongoing investigations. The specialist firearm officer who shot Kaba dead is also no longer in operations, Scotland Yard confirmed. The Audi, which Chris Kaba was driving, has also been sent to the forensic department for examination. More details about the shooting are expected to be uncovered in the coming days.

