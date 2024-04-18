Bad Bunny Fixes Concert Date Amid Uncertain Philadelphia Stadium Row; All To Know About It

The NBA Play-In tournaments that are currently going on are for teams to fight for a chance to get into the NBA playoffs. However, this year's Play-Ins had an unintended consequence in the form of Bad Bunny almost having to reschedule his concert and making his fans angry.

Even though performers reschedule their concerts sometimes due to unavoidable circumstances, it does not mean they happen without consequences. Many fans have to cancel their tickets which means the organizers have to refund and resell those tickets to other fans at the last minute, making the whole thing messy. Read about how Bad Bunny barely avoided having to do the same with his upcoming concert on Friday due to the Philadelphia 76ers’ match.

Why did Bad Bunny almost have to reschedule his concert?

Well to put it simply, the future of Bad Bunny’s concert depended on whether the Philadelphia 76ers won their match against the Miami Heat. Bad Bunny was all set to perform in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center as part of his ongoing Most Wanted tour on 19th April, Friday.

Bad Bunny did not have to reschedule his concert

Thankfully, the last minute rescheduling issue fell through as the Philadelphia 76ers won their match against the Miami Heat. This made the fans who were very angry at the possibility of having to reschedule their stay or canceling their tickets because of the uncertainty.

After the game was over, the official Twitter account of the Philadelphia 76ers announced that they had won and the Bad Bunny concert would happen as scheduled. Fans who were worried if they would be able to attend the concert in case the 76ers lost were also happy to see that the NBA team came through and the concert is happening after all.

