Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her first appearance after Cannes 2024; spotted with her hand in sling post-surgery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is truly a diva who enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. The actress turned heads earlier this year as she attended the coveted 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While fans lauded the actress’ professionalism, they were also concerned about her well-being owing to a sling in her hand.

It seems the actress has yet not recuperated, as she was again spotted with a sling in her latest spotting.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan avoids paps as she was spotted in the city

Today, on June 26, earlier in the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai. The actress was spotted by the paps from a distance. In the video, she was seen exiting a building venue and immediately got inside the car. The actress seemed in no mood to get papped as she avoided the shutterbugs.

While the actress tried to avoid the paparazzi, they still managed to catch a glimpse of her getting into the car and later sitting inside it. In her latest outing, what caught everyone’s attention was the sling that the actress still carried in her arm. The actress was seen sporting a blue top with her hair open and black sun-glasses.

Reports around Aishwarya Rai's injury and impending surgery

Aishwarya Rai likes to keep her life low-key, away from all the limelight. She was last spotted out and about when she attended the Cannes 2024 film festival. Although the Guru actress has been tight-lipped about her injury, a report published in Mid-Day revealed that she injured herself when she was at home.

It was reported that Aish fractured her wrist after she had a bad fall at her home on May 11. However, the actress decided to fulfill her work assignments while the wrist swelling reduced. She was also expected to undergo surgery after getting clearance from the doctors.

“Her doctors had stated that she could undergo surgery after the swelling had subsided, and had granted permission to travel for the festival. She is likely to be seen in a splint for a month, and will subsequently undergo physiotherapy to regain her strength,” a source was quoted as saying in the publication.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 in 2023.

