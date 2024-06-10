Billboard Latin Women In Music 2024: Gloria Estefan Receives Legend Award From Husband Emilio

Gloria Estefan was the much-celebrated artist at the 2024 Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards ceremony. The event took place on Sunday, June 9, where she received the Legend Award. Her husband, the highly regarded music producer Emilio Estefan, surprised her by presenting the accolade and delivering a heartfelt introductory speech.

“It's the first time in our career that I've given an award to Gloria, but when they told me to do it, I had to do it because I'm honestly so proud of you,” he said with evident admiration for his wife, who started her musical career as a teenager as part of their group Miami Sound Machine.

Here’s what else Estefan said in honor of his wife, and what Gloria said about being bestowed with the Legend Award honor.

Emilio Estefan honors Gloria's musical legacy and their 45-year union at the Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards

“We had a sound that was different, and it was so difficult because no one believed us,” Emilio, the founder of Miami Sound Machine, recalled. Together they reached the "most important corners of the world" as young Cuban artists, he added.

“Receiving this award is more than anything to let a new generation know that, even though we come from other countries, we have to maintain our culture, we have to maintain our nationality and be proud of where we come from,” Emilio continued, adding, “But tonight, more than anything, is to celebrate our union of more than 45 years.”

As the music producer uttered those words, the crowd present at the venue erupted with cheers of “kiss, kiss” for the couple, who gladly fulfilled the demand by joining lips on stage in a tender moment.

Amid shouts of Glory, Gloria, at last, accepted the honor, saying, “I am very proud every time I see a woman succeed, it fills my heart with joy and happiness.”

About Gloria Estefan — She’s credited for infusing Latin flavors into English pop music since the ‘80s

Gloria rose to stardom as the lead vocalist of Miami Sound Machine alongside her now-husband Emilio Estefan. The songstress successfully broke barriers between Latin and English pop with hits like Conga and Rhythm is Gonna Get You.

Her other notable singing credits include Don’t Wanna Lose You, Coming Out of the Dark, and more.

Gloria's first Spanish language album, Mi Tierra (1993), earned her the first of her three Grammy Awards and spent an impressive 58 weeks atop Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart.