Bullet Train star Brad Pitt on 'dear old friend' Sandra Bullock: I can call for any favour, she's always there

An unexpected Hollywood friendship that not many people may have known about is the one shared between Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock! It's hard to believe that before having cameos in each other's recent movies, they've never worked together before. In what came as a crossover between two actors, Brad Pitt ended up having an epic cameo in The Lost City, while Sandra Bullock has a cameo in Pitt's upcoming movie Bullet Train.

At Bullet Train Press Conference, which Pinkvilla was a part of, Brad Pitt was joined by his castmates Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry alongside director and co-producer couple David Leitch and Kelly McCormick in Paris. Pinkvilla's question for Brad was picked: "How was it to work with Sandra Bullock on Bullet Train, especially after your memorable cameo in The Lost City?" To this, Pitt fondly revealed, "First of all, Sandy is a dear old friend. Sandy is someone I can call on for any favour and she's always there. She'll drop whatever she's doing, and she's done me some really big favours. [chuckles]"

"And so, when this came along, we thought it'd be really cool to call her again for another favour. And she did, but this time she said, 'But I got something as well, in return.' And that was her and Channing's film. And, I just like this idea that we can cross-pollinate each other's projects and anyway, she's a dear old friend. I love her to bits," Brad Pitt recalled before adding, "And we got to mention Channing, too, because he's another one. And his [comic] timing..."

Chiming in was Joey King, who interestingly played Channing Tatum's daughter in White House Down: "He's great. He played my dad many years ago and I showed up to set [Brad, stunned, says, "Oh! Weird!"] Yeah, isn't that weird? [Brian Tyree Henry dramatically quipped, "What?"] Yeah, he played my dad in White House Down, but, I showed up to set and I went to the makeup room and I was like, 'What are you doing here?' He's like, 'What are you doing here?' I was like, 'I'm in this movie.' He's like, 'Well, so am I for a little bit.' I was like, 'Well, I'm in it more.' [laughs]"

A heartwarming friendship, indeed!

Meanwhile, also starring Bad Bunny, Bullet Train releases in India on August 5.

