WWE Hall of Famer Fully Supports Donald Trump in Light of His Conviction on 34 Charges

A WWE Hall of Famer has reacted to US Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s conviction in a hush-money case. Trump is also a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame by WWE’s former chairman Vince McMahon himself in 2013.

Recently, Trump, the former President of the United States of America, became the first to be convicted of felony crimes. The conviction has come on thirty-four charges in the hush money case.

Which WWE superstar has declared his support for Donald Trump?

Donald Trump has been involved with WWE for decades and is considered to be a close friend of former chairman Vince McMahon. His conviction has created a huge uproar among supporters and that includes Kane, or as he goes by his real name now, Glenn Jacobs.

Jacobs is a politician himself and is serving his second term as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. He declared his full support on Twitter for the billionaire businessman and wrote,

“Don’t care. Still voting for @realDonaldTrump. #Trump2024

What do other WWE superstars say about Glen Jacobs as a politician?

the has always been admired for his integrity and work ethic both in and out of the ring, by his peers. Recently, his former Brothers of Destruction teammate, The Undertaker, praised him for being of good character.

“He's one of the few people, I think, in public office that is doing it for the right reasons…He wants to make change and he wants to do things” ‘Taker said.

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff was all praises for his intellect as well, calling him one of the smartest people he knows.

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 and last appeared on WWE TV during SummerSlam 2022, which was happening in his home state of Nashville, Tennessee. He appeared as Glenn Jacobs, his normal self, announced the arena attendance but in the end, delivered his signature ring pyro much to the nostalgic delight of the crowd.

Whether he makes an appearance again taking a break from his busy political career, only time will tell. But for now, he remains firmly standing behind Donald Trump in his time of despair.

