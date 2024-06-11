Ciara Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of her Debut Album Goodies; Surprises Fans With THIS Gift

Ciara always manages to stay in the buzz, whether for her work or the fashion statements she makes on the red carpet. The ace singer exudes confidence, grace, and beauty every time she steps out.

The songstress recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Goodies. She took a creative approach while honoring her album’s 20th birthday. Read ahead to learn more about the songstress' future projects and check out the Instagram post shared by the singer.

Ciara creatively shares 20th-anniversary celebration of her debut album

On June 8, the Level Up singer dropped an Instagram post to celebrate her debut album completing two decades. She recreated the cover art for the debut album, Goodies.

In the post's first picture, Ciara shared her recreated version and on the next slide, the singer included the original cover of the LP.

She donned her classic pink satin hoodie, and a gold necklace while keeping her hair loose. She aced the early 2000s makeup look, which looked the same as the original cover. The songstress still carries the charm she used to have twenty years ago. The diva captioned her emotional post as, "20 Years later. Still CiCi. Happy 20th Anniversary Goodies.”

The Goodies album featured songs titled, And I, 1,2, Step, Goodies, Thug Style, Hotline, Pick Up The Phone, and many more. The album hit number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, as per People.

Ciara to join Missy Elliot’s tour

As per the outlet, the How We Roll singer will join the iconic musician, Missy Elliot for her first headlining tour, Out Of This World- The Missy Elliot Experience.

Both the vocalists have previously collaborated on Ciara’s 1,2, Step. They again partnered for Elliot’s Lose Control song. After many years, the singers got back to collaborating on Ciara's 2018 viral song, titled Level Up.

The Work It singer’s tour will also see Timbaland and Busta Rhymes teaming up. Missy Elliot will tour 24 cities in North America.

As per People, the One Minute Man vocalist, in a statement, said that she wanted to wait until she felt the time was right as the songstress knew if she would ever do the headlining tour, it had to be done big, and with family.

She added, “So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!"

The legendary singer's tour will kick off on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will also cover Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, New York City, Toronto, and many more before concluding the tour on August 22 in Illinois.

