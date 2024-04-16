'Shout Out To All My Mammas': Ciara Reveals She Is Trying To Lose 70lbs After Welcoming Baby Ahead Of Tour

This summer, Ciara, who delivered daughter Amora in December, will go on tour alongside Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and Busta Rhymes. After delivering her daughter Amora Princess with her husband Russell Wilson in December, Ciara is getting ready to embark on her maiden tour.

The 38-year-old singer said on April 13 on Instagram that, in addition to being a mother, she is getting ready to go on stage once more. Ciara stated on the Gram that she is "trying to lose 70lbs post-baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running businesses" beside a picture of herself working out.

Ciara Joins Missy Elliott, Timbaland, and Busta Rhymes for Summer Tour

She wrote, "ToughSh$t. Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you!" Ciara revealed earlier this month that she would be traveling with Missy Elliott for The Missy Elliott Experience this summer, along with artists Timbaland and Busta Rhymes.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome New Baby, Share Joy on Instagram

The couple shared a picture of her on Instagram and said, "We Love You so much!" to herald her arrival. The pair, who already have a son Win, 3, and a son Future, 9, that Ciara had with her ex, opened up to PEOPLE about enjoying the chaos of their large family before welcoming their newest child.

They described it as "nonstop entertainment." At the time, Ciara told PEOPLE , "These kids are funny. Our kids are hilarious, and it seems like as they get older, they assume more knowledge."

