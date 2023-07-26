Did Justin Bieber marry Hailey Bieber for US citizenship? Loyal fans squash ‘mindless’ theory

Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in 2018 after an on-again and off-again relationship with Selena Gomez for eight years. Ever since then Hailey and Justin Bieber have garnered a lot of negative publicity on social media.

In a recent viral Instagram video, two podcasters claim that Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber for visa purposes. Fans were offended by these claims and brutally slammed the video. Here is everything to know about the same.

Did Justin Bieber marry Hailey Bieber to get U.S. citizenship?

In a recent Instagram video, the two podcasters claimed that Justin Bieber’s dropped hints in one of the songs just like Drake. In the verse Justin sings, “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/ It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl.” One theory also claims that the Love Yourself singer applied for a U.S. visa two months after getting married.

Previously in one of the interviews with Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber said, “I think because she was raised Christian and they found out that… I think it was an arranged marriage, I’m pretty sure. Looking back now, it was definitely an arranged marriage, they set this whole thing up.”

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber shows off his arms tattoos on a lunch date with wife Hailey Bieber; DEETS here

Justin Bieber’s loyal fans slams ‘weird theory’

Justin Bieber’s loyal fans were not happy with the ‘weird theory’ that he married Hailey Bieber for U.S. citizenship. They brutally slammed that said theory and quickly came into the support of the Love Yourself singer.

One fan wrote, “Barack Obama Himself Called Justin Bieber to Give him US Nationality. But JB Refused. Y’all Acting as if Justin Bieber isn’t the BIGGEST Celebrity in America.” Another added, “This is not a theory. This is just mindless gossip and conspiracy. This is not even how immigration laws work. And Justin always had an American visa.”

One person also commented, “Btw if this is the “theory” He could have married any American girl why Hailey ….. Isn’t SG American too if this was the case.”

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber flaunts $500K engagement ring amid concerns of her split with Justin Bieber