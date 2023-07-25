Is Justin Bieber getting rid of his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were once a power couple of the music industry, who were in an on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018. Even today some loyal fans wish that the duo should have married each other and keep posting their old pictures.

Ever since then, Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement. They have received a lot of negativity and criticism on social media for the same. Some people even accused Hailey of bullying and copying Selena. Now as per recent rumors, Justin Bieber might get rid of his Selena’s tattoo. Here is everything to know about the same.

Justin Bieber to get rid of his Selena Gomez’s tattoo?

Pop Faction recently reported a blind item by Deuxmois on Instagram stories. According to the blind item Justin Bieber is contemplating getting rid of his Selena Gomez’s tattoo on his wrist. This might not sit well with Justin and Selena’s fandom. The blind item read, “This A-list musician who loves getting tattoos is planning on getting one of his very controversial tattoos removed and let’s just say certain fans won’t be happy to find out which one it is.”

Justin’s portrait of his ex-girlfriend Selena on wrist is perhaps one of his most popular tattoos. The said tattoo was inspired by her Elle magazine photoshoot with added angel wings. Since then Justin has also tried to have the face altered. Besides that Justin also has a rose with a faint S tattoo on his neck. It also seems to be for his former flame as the Rare Beauty founder loves roses.

Previously fans have often questioned why Bieber has not gotten rid of Selena’s tattoo even after having so many resources. In a 2016 GQ interview Bieber revealed that he tried to cover up this tattoo by shading Gomez’s face but people still know. Couple of years later he also posted and said, ‘Over a hundred hours of hard work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one. I absolutely love art and I've made my body a canvas and it’s so much fun’.

