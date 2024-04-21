Did Lindsie Chrisley Physically Attack Her Ex And His GF? Allegations Explored

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to violence and abuse.

In a distressing report, Lindsie Chrisley is facing allegations of physical abuse from her ex-boyfriend. Daughter of reality TV star, Todd Chrisley who went to prison for fraud, Lindsie reportedly punched Thomas Mollura and Julie Dovu after an explosive altercation at Mollura’s home in August 2022.

The ex-boyfriend reported many of Lindsie’s alleged violent antics to the police in 2022 while also claiming that he sustained injuries at the time. Chrisley and Mollura’s on-and-off relationship raises doubts on the authenticity of the allegations made by him. Radar Online obtained the police report detailing Lindsie’s heated encounter with Mollura and Julie.

Lindsie Chrisley’s ex-boyfriend accused her of physical abuse

On October 1, 2022, Thomas Mollura filed a police report against the 35-year-old TV personality. An officer of the Rosewell Police Department in Georgia disclosed that he observed “apparent injuries” on Mollura’s face, neck, and left arm, per police reports obtained by Radar Online.

While speaking of a series of violent incidents that involved the Chrisley Knows Best alum, Mollura alleged that there were "several instances involving physical altercations from LINDSIE in Tennessee, Atlanta and Florida." In August 2022, Lindsie reportedly pulled up in her white Lexus in front of Mollura's house and parked the car in his neighbor's driveway. A woman named Julie Dovu opened the door to Lindsie that ensued a "verbal altercation."

The police report stated, "THOMAS advised on August 10th- August 11th around midnight, a female who he identified as LINDSIE CHRISLEY, showed up to his residence unannounced.THOMAS advised he was with another female at his house, JULIE DOVU, that night when LINDSIE arrived at his residence.”

The report further added that Thomas was “struck with a closed fist” twice on his face and Julie was attacked in the face and back of her head. Mollura claimed he took pictures of their “sustained injuries” but had replaced his cell phone and the photos were to be retrieved as evidence.

Additional allegations by Chrisley’s ex-boyfriend stated that the reality TV star had obtained Julie’s location through a connection at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after she tracked Julie’s license plate, per the source. Later on, Lindsie reportedly confessed the episode to Thomas Mollura’s ex-wife Whitney Mollura.

Lindsie Chrisley and Thomas Mollura in a legal battle

Lindsie Chrisley and Thomas Mollura have issued conflicting timelines about their inconsistent relationship. Chrisley revealed that they apparently broke up in August 2022 whereas Mollura is of the impression that they were dating until 2023. One certain facet is that the ex-couple are feuding over an ugly legal battle soon after Lindsie’s father, Todd Chrisley, and step-mother, Julie Chrisley were sent to prison for bank fraud.

Lindsie Chrisley had filed a temporary restraining order against Thomas Mollura in August 2023. RadarOnline reports that the ex-boyfriend was reportedly warned of her “unstable behavior” by Lindsie’s incarcerated father before he surrendered himself to prison.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

