'I Have A Lot Of Visual Ideas': Rihanna Opens Up On The Future Of Her Next Album

Being in the public eye for so long, Rihanna has achieved a unique star status. Starting her career as a singer and transitioning into the entrepreneurial world, Rihanna’s success has become an inspiration for many women.

Since the release of Anti, many Rihanna fans are eagerly waiting for her next album. Multiple times when she was asked about the possibility of her next album, there was no major update on it. Fans have been waiting for it since 2016.

Although Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up was featured in the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans are still waiting for her next official album. It was refreshing to see Rihanna performing after a long time when she graced the stage at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in India.

During a recent chat with Interview magazine, Rihanna touched on many topics, from her marriage to her music. While speaking about her music, the update she gave on her music might not excite her fans.

Will there be another album by Rihanna?

Fenty Beauty’s success and its trendy makeup products are keeping Rihanna in the headlines. But the huge stardom that she garnered from being a singer will not be forgotten no matter how successful the brand becomes.

Upon asking for an update about her next album, Rihanna responded, “I have a lot of visual ideas.” She added “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

She shared that she doesn't have the songs for the album yet. But there is still a tiny hope for her fans as she shared, “Maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

Rihanna on motherhood

Being a businesswoman and a mother of two, we can make out that Rihanna’s hands are full most of the time. Her busy schedule could be a huge reason she hasn't recorded her new album in nearly a decade.

During the interview when she was asked if she could have predicted this 15 years ago, the Umbrella singer responded, “I wouldn’t have had any idea.”

She further said, “The only thing that I knew I wanted, or that I could imagine, was motherhood.” She continued, “I didn’t know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise.”

Regardless of what Rihanna does, it will become a success. Looking back at the graph of her career in music and entrepreneurship, Rihanna has definitely been an inspiration to her fans and she has proved that she is capable of doing anything. Her fans will always be there to support her no matter what happens.

