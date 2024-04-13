Did The Fallout TV Adaptation Create Real Life Pip Boys For The Cast? Find Out

The Fallout TV adaption included real-life Pip-Boys in its cast. Continue reading to discover more about this unique production element and how it contributes to the show's realistic experience.

By Tanisha Chhabra
Published on Apr 10, 2024
FInd Out if Fallout TV Adaptation Create Real Life Pip Boys For The Cast
Fallout TV Adaptation (PC: IMDB)

With its upcoming television adaptation, Fallout has gone over and above by bringing in a real-life Pip-Boy for the cast to use on the show. Kyle MacLachlan, who plays Overseer Hank MacLean in the Prime Video series, spoke with GamesRadar+ about how he used the well-known wristband. 

This gadget is a Fallout series mainstay, serving as both the player character's information center and inventory. "I love working with the little Pip-Boy. Taking that idea, an animated concept, and turning it into a real piece of working equipment, that was really fun. They actually did program some stuff in there that we could play with." MacLachlan says.

MacLachlan and Purnell's Take on the Pip-Boy

When asked about the Pip-Boy's contents, MacLachlan said that there were little location things and some other movement. He said that although everything was pre-programmed, at least there was something to interact with rather than a blank screen, and it was incredibly beneficial for him as an actor to have real action on screen.

Ella Purnell, who plays Yellowjacket opposite Kyle MacLachlan, was also impressed by the genuine sense of the props and sets that are true to the game. "Putting on the Vault Suit for the first time, and the Pip-Boy, and walking into the Vault that was built up in real life in this set in New York was insane. The attention to detail was insane,” Purnell recalls. 


Ella Purnell Talks About Her Performance in "Fallout"

Purnell believes that this setting promotes quick responses from performers, which enhances performance. She discussed the benefits of collaborating on improvisation with filmmakers and mentioned interactive props and sets as crucial elements. Her performance was highly influenced with the unique settings and objects. 

The highly anticipated series Fallout, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan, will premiere on Prime Video on April 11.

ALSO READ: In Photos: Fallout the video game is now a TV series, explore new pics released ahead of April 2024 release

