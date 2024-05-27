Did The Simpsons Predict Sean Diddy Combs' Downfall? Showrunner Addresses Viral Claim

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

The Simpsons is the longest-running and one of the iconic series of all time. The series never fails to entertain its viewers and is notorious for making satirical jokes about pop culture or celebrities. The Simpsons is also known to be predicting the future as many of the things that were portrayed on the show have come true.

Similarly, a viral picture of Sean ‘Diddy’ combs went viral recently. And, the picture appeared to be a still from The Simpsons. This led many people to think that the series predicted the downfall of the rapper. Now, Matt Selman, the showrunner of the series has come forward to give clarity on the viral picture.

Did The Simpsons predict the downfall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs?

A viral photo on social media features a man dressed up in a pink suit and pink glasses running away from the cops. Many people on social media expressed that the look is similar to the rapper's 2023 BET Awards look, which led many fans to believe that the cartoon that appeared to be chased in the picture is Diddy.

The showrunner, Selman clarified that the picture that is going viral online is fake. The picture is an AI image and not from The Simpsons.

Selman told TMZ, “Any goofball can whip up an AI image based on a current event and say ‘The Simpsons predicted it!’ — and decent-but-easily-misled folks will believe it because they so very want it to be true.”

More on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the viral video involving his girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Only recently, a video went viral where allegedly the rapper was seen hitting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. The clip is believed to be from 2016. People were shocked to witness the Long Way 2 Go singer sustain such horrific beatings.

Social Media was flooded with their opinions on the incident after the video went viral. The rapper took to his Instagram handle to apologize publicly for the incident.

He expressed that it was difficult for him to reflect on the dark times of life but one has got to do that. He added that he hit “rock bottom” and claimed to make no excuses for the behavior he exuded in the viral video.

Many Instagram users reacted to his apology video by commenting on it. A user said, “You called her a liar. Time did exactly what it was supposed to and you deserve every awful thing that's coming your way.” Another user wrote, “ONLY SORRY BECAUSE YOU WERE EXPOSED.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

