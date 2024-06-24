Caution: Katy Perry's smoldering black 'barely there' gown might just set your screens on fire

Paris was buzzing with excitement when Vendome transformed into a spectacular runway to mark 100 days of French fashion. Singers, supermodels, and sports stars gathered at the city square, turning it into a glamourous showcase of style. Among them, Katy Perry was a delightful surprise as she walked at the show.

Katy Perry is not just a music icon but also a trendsetter in the world of fashion. She is known for her daring and unique style and she constantly surprises and delights her fans with her outfit choices.

From colorful to extravagant costumes on stage to elegant and avant-garde looks on the red carpet, Katy Perry knows how to cook up a storm. Once again, she turned the atmosphere electric as she strutted down the runway. Let’s check her look which might set your screens ablaze.

Katy Perry in barely there gown

Katy Perry served us a recent fashion moment at the show, where she walked in a stunning dress by Noir Kei Ninomiya. The dress featured geometric shapes meticulously stitched across Perry’s silhouette revealing plenty of skin, and leaving little to the imagination.

Layers of Billowing peach and black tulle cascaded into a thick skirt, creating a dramatic contrast against her luminous skin. The avant-garde garment not only highlighted Perry’s statuesque frame but also underscored her unapologetic sense of style and presence on the global fashion scene.

Katy Perry’s make-up and glam

Complementing her intricate dress, Perry opted for a sleek hairstyle, slicking back her dark hair to accentuate her features. Her make-up was equally striking, featuring rosy lips that matched her eyeshadow, adding a touch of softness to her look.

To complete her look, the artist chose lace-up boots, adding an edgy twist and also balancing the outfits’ avante-garde elements.

The show also featured Katy Perry channeling the 1980s martial arts-inspired outfits to signify this year’s event theme based on fashion and sports. This was divided by decades starting from the 1920s and each decade was linked to a different sport where French designers and fashion houses were involved.

The show was amazing and consisted of both modern and historical French designers who are popular for their fashion shows in Paris. They involved over 500 athletes, performers, special guests, and models – making this show bright and very energetic.

