General Hospital Spoilers: Will Stella Honor Gregory’s Memory?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Friday, May 24, emotional upheavals and critical decisions are taken. Tracy Quartermaine seeks Stella Henry's help to honor Gregory Chase's memory, while Elizabeth Baldwin might regret confiding in Portia Robinson. Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis experiences a nightmare scenario, and the news about Sonny Corinthos spreads through Port Charles.

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is mourning the loss of Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) and contemplates asking Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) for a way to honor him. Stella and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) provide comfort, knowing Tracy had deeper feelings for Gregory than just friendship.

At Bobbie’s, Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) is anxious about forgetting her grandpa, but Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) reassures her that Gregory’s memory will live on through shared stories.

In the hospital, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) is concerned about Hamilton Finn's (Michael Easton) drinking. She confides in Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), one of the hospital's co-chiefs of staff. Liz's decision might backfire as Portia becomes worried about Finn's sobriety and its potential impact on his patients and the hospital's reputation. This revelation could strain Liz and Finn's relationship further.

Meanwhile, Finn seeks help from his brother Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), who continues to support him through their father's passing. Chase might step in once again to assist Finn during this challenging period.

At a hearing in Albany, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) argues her case for reinstating her law license, citing new information, including Ava Jerome's (Maura West) involvement based on Fergus Byrne’s (Lane Davies) revelation.

Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) enjoy a sweet date outside Bobbie’s. TJ jokes about a potential parenting crisis, making Molly laugh. However, the mood might shift when they learn about the dangerous situation Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) encountered related to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

General Hospital spoilers suggest a day filled with emotional highs and lows. Will Stella honor Gregory’s memory as Tracy hopes? Can Elizabeth and Finn overcome the new challenges in their relationship? Stay tuned to find out how these storylines unfold and what impact Sonny's news will have on Port Charles.

