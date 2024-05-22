Giancarlo Esposito Reprises Iconic Buggin Out Role From Spike Lee’s 1989 Movie Do The Right Thing In New Clip; See HERE

Giancarlo Esposito is an absolute figure of talent. With his magnificent performances in a variety of roles, he has always impressed the audience. One of his peculiar roles was in the movie Do the Right Thing.

A sequence from this comedy-drama movie was recently shared on social media by the actor himself.

Giancarlo Esposito recreates a scene from Do the Right Thing

Revisiting his iconic role of Buggin Out, Giancarlo Esposito took his fans on a stroll through nostalgia. In a recently surfaced video posted on social media, the Breaking Bad actor was seen recreating a famous hood sequence.

This scene from the 1989 movie shows Esposito arguing with a boy over his shoes.

The recently emerged clip on Instagram revives a similar moment. The Better Call Saul actor, who has turned old from the time he did the movie can be seen getting shocked as a famous internet personality Dan Rue, accidently scuffs his White Cement 4s.

Yelling at him “Yo! Yo!” the actor is then shown gathering a company.

Yelling at him "Yo! Yo!" the actor is then shown gathering a company.

He then shouts at Rue for knocking him down with his bicycle, further saying, "Not only did you almost knock me down, but you stepped on my brand new white Air Jordans that I just bought!"

The Instagram post is a collaboration between Chris Matthews, an NBA Shooting Coach, Dancing Dan, Lance Woods, and Esposito.

Its caption reads, "35 years later, Buggin Out still getting his Jordan’s scuffed!! Giancarlo Esposito is a living legend we don’t give his flowers to enough. We love you brother."

Giancarlo Esposito and Spike Lee

After working on a project together back in 1989, Giancarlo Esposito and Spike Lee came together recently for a FIAT commercial.

The scuffed Jordan Cement 4s were paid tribute back in 2017 while celebrating 30 years of the critically acclaimed scene.

Frank Cooker, who is known as one of the legendary designers to work with, not just Jordan Brand but more, took it to Instagram and posted a photo of the scuffed Jordans.

The caption of this post read, “I left a pair of the #scuffed Do the Right Thing AJ 4 on the original block the film was shot on.”

The aforementioned comedy movie went on to become Spike Lee’s first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, in 1990.

