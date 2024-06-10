House of the Dragon Season 2: Ewan Mitchell Spills Tea On Aemond Targaryen's Character Arc

In the first season of House of the Dragon, Aemond and his dragon Vhagar chased Lucerys and his dragon Arrax, who were killed by Vhagar's giant bite. This event, widely publicized in Westeros, has shaped Aemond and his dragon's perception. In the new episodes of House of the Dragon season 2, Aemond may be enjoying his new position in the world, but privately, he has different feelings. The moment has left a lasting impact on Aemond's worldview.

House of the Dragon is an American fantasy drama television series created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. A prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019), it is the second television series in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise.

Ewan Mitchell speaks about Aemond Targaryen's character arc in season 2 of House of the Dragon

In an interview with ComicBook ahead of the season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon, Ewan Mitchell talked about Aemond's private feelings after what happened in season one.

"I think that's one of the beauties of the character. You're not completely sure. You know, it's like, you don't necessarily what's going on inside with Aemond, bud you do know something is going off inside. There are cogs turning behind his eyes. You're not too sure which way he's going to go."

He continued, "I love how Aemond continually challenges the audience of what you think about him. In those last three scenes of season one, I wanted to create a character who was just complete darkness only to contradict that at the end of the series when you see that face of regret on Aemond, and recognizing that was a mistake. Going into season two, you are gonna see other moments like that that are quite unexpected. It's encoded in Aemond's DNA to a certain extent to surprise people."

He further added, "It was about exploring that shadow side, creating a more morally compromised, gray character going into season two, seeing another angle to him, you know, the three episodes that I had with Aemond (in season 1). I wanted to create him as almost like this one dimensional black cat sort of character and, and season two, you are going to see other dimensions to him for sure."

House of the Dragon, a series based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book, takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones. In season two, Westeros is on the brink of a civil war, with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra.

The cast includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

A brief about the character of Aemond Targaryen

Prince Aemond Targaryen, known to history as Aemond One-Eye, is a prince of the Targaryen dynasty, the second son and third child of King Viserys I Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower. He is the rider of the dragon Vhagar.

Aemond is the thirdborn child and second son of King Viserys by his second wife, Queen Alicent. He is the younger half-brother of Rhaenyra Targaryen through his father’s first wife, the late Queen Aemma Arryn, and the full brother of Prince Aegon, Princess Helaena, and Prince Daeron Targaryen through his mother.

Aemond is known for his serious disposition and fiery internal drive. He has a hostile vendetta for his nephews Luke and Jace due to their childhood fight in which he lost his left eye. Although he is a deadly warrior, he has no interest in tournaments.

As a child, Aemond was petulant and conniving, though also brave. He also has a strong desire to become the new heir and succeed his father as king. He envies his older brother Aegon, believing himself more capable of ruling, as he is the one who studies history and philosophy, trains at arms, and rides the largest dragon in Westeros, while Aegon only drinks and spends most of his time outside of the castle but still is the heir as the king's firstborn son.

House of the Dragon season 2 premieres Sunday, June 16 on HBO at 9 PM ET, new episodes follow every week afterward.

