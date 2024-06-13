Matt Smith Reveals How He Hilariously Dodges House of the Dragon Season 2 Spoiler Questions

Matt Smith reveals his secret tactic of not giving up spoilers. House of the Dragon’s highly anticipated Season 2 is just steps away from its premiere later this month and Smith is not one to meddle with. The actor recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed his former aspirations, defeating Jon Snow, and how he dodges giving out House of the Dragon spoilers.

The actor spoke of blatantly lying on people’s faces in an attempt to ‘swerve’ the spoilers about the fan-favorite show while acknowledging that he is, in fact, good at it.

Matt Smith has a strong spoiler-keeping game

Matt Smith, 41, stepped in for a fun conversation with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 5. With the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere lurking, Fallon couldn’t help but dive right into the topic and lauded Smith’s ability to not give up spoilers. While the actor joked that it’s what the show pays them for, he also disclosed his secret tactic to “swerve” spoilers.

“You know, kind of people come up to you and go, ‘Oh, you’re Matt Smith. Are you that guy who plays Daemon Targaryen?’ And I’m like ‘No.’ And you blatantly lie to their face and say, ‘No’,” Smith said during his appearance on The Tonight Show last week.

Advertisement

Host Fallon was visibly impressed as he called the feat “brilliant” while Smith, who was once an aspiring DJ, continued, “What can people say? They’re like, ‘Yeah, you are.’ And I go, ‘No I’m not.’” The English actor mimicked how he does not give in to persistence from fans leaving the audience and Fallon cracking up.

Earlier, Smith was thrilled after the host showed him an article from Uproxx that called him the “internet’s boyfriend.” The duo eventually trailed into Game of Thrones, admiring Kit Harrington and his character Jon Snow. But Smith claimed that he could easily win a fight with Jon Snow because he’s got a dragon.

Matt Smith reveals what to expect from House of the Dragon Season 2

Stealing an insight from the HOTD actor himself, Smith insinuated the peak drama Season 2 awaits. He teased “rifts” within the Targaryen family as shown in the trailer, that he explained was due to “a lot of grief” stemming from Rhaenyra Targaryen’s son’s death as well as her father and late king, Viserys I Targaryen.

Advertisement

The danger of a civil war in Westeros looms as the rightful queen, Rhaenyra Targaryen played by Emma D’Arcy will wage war with her half-brother, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower in a battle for the Iron Throne.

In another interview with Variety, Smith also shared that fans will see a much “weaker” version of his character, Daemon Targaryen. There will be suspicions about him switching sides for his own benefit rather than to protect the rightful queen, Rhaenyra in the war.

Much has been teased about what’s coming in specific trailers for both the Green and Black sides in March in addition to the latest trailer drop in May. The final trailer shows Rhaenyra asking, “Do you accept me as your queen and ruler?” where Daemon appears to be silent and without an answer.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: House of The Dragon Season 2: What Did Matt Smith Comment Upon Miguel Sapochnik’s Exit? Find Out