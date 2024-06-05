How Are High School Musical Co-Stars Feeling About Their Pregnancies? Kenny Ortega Reveals

The director of the hit Disney flick High School Musical has something to say about the film’s stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancies. Kenny Ortega, the filmmaker who helmed the famous trilogy, spoke to PEOPLE magazine about his colleagues’s pregnancies, and he could not be more excited.

Kenny Ortega expresses his excitement over the co-stars' pregnancies

While talking to the outlet at the 2024 Cam for a Cause Gala, he expressed his excitement on the topic, even more so since Tisdale and Hudgens are pregnant at the same time. “I love that they're pregnant at the same time. Hopefully those little girls get a chance to meet one another and grow up together and become friends,” said Ortega. On if he thinks the actresses are ready for this, he revealed that he is affirmative. As per the filmmaker, Tisdale was ready since her first pregnancy and he thinks Hudgens is too. Above that, he hopes that their children do get to know eachother in the future and become friends.

“I've visited Ashley, and yeah, there's a light, a glow around her as a mother,” spilled Ortega. "It's beautiful. And I see that in Vanessa as well. I'm happy for them. So happy for them,” he continued further.

Ashley Tisdale speaks about Vanessa Hudgens

Tisdale opened up about her pregnancy with her husband Christopher French in March, whereas Hudgens’ debuted her baby bump at the Oscars Red Carpet this year. “Oscar’s 2024! One for the books 😝🥳🥰♥️,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. Tisdale was prompted by a viewer in her Instagram Live to answer about being pregnant at the same time as her co-star. “It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life,” replied the Picture This star.

Tisdale starred as Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, whose character, alongside her twin brother Ryan Evans serves as the antagonist in the films. Hudgens plays the role of Gabriella Montez, the love interest to Troy Bolton, their school's basketball team captain. Bolton was played by Zac Efron, and the cast members received much attention and attained mainstream success afterward.

