Will Smith And Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Gets Early Release Date In India; Here’s Everything We Know

Will Smith fans in India, Are you ready for something big and fun? Well, brace yourselves as fans in India have their movie plans sorted! Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett’s new mission arrives in India a day early.

The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the popular franchise, is all set to drop at theaters a day early on June 6, 2024, adding to the excitement for this action-adventure flick. Releasing on a massive scale across India, this big-budget film boasts a stellar cast that audiences have never seen before.

Who has been cast in the movie?

Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith ​​with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Indian cinemas on June 6, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu through IMAX.

It seems like this summer is going to be an exciting one as the favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run. Check out the trailer below to witness a glimpse of the movie.

Will Smith talks about the effects of SAG-AFTRA Strike and Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy

The lead actor of the film, Will Smith, previously talked about his co-star Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy and other challenges faced while filming the movie in a chat with ETOnline during the screening of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

He said that Hudgens faced several difficulties while handling the film's stunts while she was heavily pregnant and that the crew had to start shooting around it after resuming production once the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike ended.

"So the strike happened, and when she came back and we had to finish the movie, it was really [about] trying to figure out how to shoot around [the bump]," Smith said.

Speaking about Hudgens further, the actor said she is "a hard worker" who "wants to get it done." Smith continued, "I was like, 'No, don't worry. You'll always be able to tell your child that they were in this scene with you.'"

