How long did Channing Tatum date Jessie J? Exploring his relationship with the singer before dating Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum, known for his role in Magic Mike, took a surprising turn in his love life after ending his nine-year marriage with Jenna Dewan in April 2018. Just six months later, he found himself in a passionate relationship with singer Jessie J. They ended up dating for about a year and a half. Let's tale a look at their relationship timeline.

October 2018

News broke about Tatum and Jessie dating after he was spotted at her concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City, confirmed exclusively by Us Weekly.

November 2018

The couple showcased their affection by slow dancing to Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud at a Magic Mike Live event in London. Tatum publicly supported Jessie when she shared a personal struggle during her concert.

March 2019

Tatum celebrated Jessie's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, offering a glimpse into their close bond. He wrote, “Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

May 2019

Sharing intimate moments on social media, including a bet-related nude photo, Tatum and Jessie continued to captivate fans. Their playful dynamic extended to Disneyland.

December 2019

After a year of dating, Tatum and Jessie decided to part ways but remained good friends.

January 2020

Rekindling their romance, Tatum and Jessie were seen shopping together in Santa Monica, confirming their relationship status.

April 2020

Despite a brief reconciliation, the couple parted ways again. Jessie J paid a touching tribute to Tatum on his 40th birthday.

October 2020

Jessie J confirmed their separation through an Instagram video, signaling the end of her relationship with Tatum.

Amidst reports of Channing Tatum's engagement to Zoë Kravitz, his romantic journey has been a mix of highs and lows. From the unexpected connection with Jessie J to the amicable parting, Tatum's love life has kept fans intrigued. As he steps into a new chapter with Zoë Kravitz, Tatum leaves behind a love story that's been both captivating and filled with twists and turns, showcasing the complexities of a relationships.

