How Old Is Sean Kingston's Mother, Janice Turner? Find Out Amid Their Arrest On Fraud And Theft Charges

Rapper Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner, were arrested on Thursday, May 23, on multiple fraud and theft charges based on a warrant from Florida. The arrests took place following a raid at the rapper’s rented South Florida residence earlier in the day. Kingston, who once collaborated with Justin Bieber, allegedly failed to complete payments to Ver Ver Entertainment for a $150,000 entertainment system that included a massive 232-inch television.

The complaint, per People, claims that Kingston convinced the company to accept lower down payments in favor of the rapper producing promotional videos for the company featuring the Baby singer. Needless to say, Kingston’s promise never fructified.

Sean Kingston's Mother's Age and Reasons for Custodial Arrest

Per Local 10 News, authorities said they took Janice Turner, 61, into custody on "numerous fraud and theft charges" aligning with an investigation that began in Dania Beach earlier on Thursday.

Turner was booked into the Broward County jail, located 22 miles northwest of Miami. "She's complicit," attorney Dennis Card, representing Ver Ver Entertainment, told the aforementioned publication. "She knows what's going on."

On Thursday afternoon, Kingston posted on his Instagram stories that "People love negative energy!" The Beautiful Girls singer further informed that he is doing good and so is his mother while his lawyers handle everything.

Sean Kingston’s legal troubles through the years

Kingston, 34, has ended up in all sorts of legal troubles throughout his career, which officially began in 2007 with his eponymous debut studio album. In 2021, per TMZ, music video producer GXDLIKE accused Kingston of punching him in the face and threatening him with a gun. Kingston, for his part, denied all those claims.

In 2020, an arrest warrant was issued against him for grand theft after he allegedly received jewelry but never paid for it. In 2016, Kingston got into a physical altercation at the Penthouse Nightclub & Dayclub in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Then, he was robbed of a $300,000 chain.