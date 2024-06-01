Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Get Candid About Their Kids Australian, Canadian, and American Identities; Share 'It's a Point of Pride'

Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently joined hands for PEOPLE magazine’s side-by-side covers and the duo talked about their children and a case of multiple identities at home. Reynolds and Jackman will appear in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, where their on-screen superheroes team up to fight against a common enemy.

Ryan Reynolds reveals his kids hold a Canadian passport

It was Jackman who prompted a conversation around the shared “commonwealth connection” in both households. The Wolverine fame is originally Australian, so it was important for him that his children, Oscar and Eva, share this identity too. "It was a really important thing for us that we spent time in Australia...[and] they felt part Australian, and I'm really proud of that," Jackman told Reynolds, further adding that they proactively mention the Australian part when asked.

He then turned to Reynolds to ask what the situation is like with his children James, Inez, Betty, and his and Blake Lively’s fourth child whose name hasn't been revealed yet.

"My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that," shared the star. Reynolds also revealed that his kids have spent a huge amount of their formative years in Canada, more particularly in Vancouver.

"I had only one child in Deadpool 1 and I had two on Deadpool 2 but hopefully we don't do a Deadpool 8 because I don't want eight kids,” jokes the celebrated actor, noting that his kids feel proud of being part Canadians. "They love being from Canada. They tell people they are. 'Oh, I'm half Canadian, half American,’” he concluded.

Deadpool & Wolverine to offer big screen magic

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds share the screen in their most recent film Deadpool & Wolverine. In the eagerly anticipated film, Wade Wilson who has retired from his stint as the mercenary Deadpool is picked up once again by the Time Variance authority for a new mission. He soon crosses paths with Wolverine, who is even more reluctant to join hands with the loudmouth hero. What happens next forms the crux of this superhero action entertainer.

In the same interview, Jackman revealed that shapeshifting into the superhero at 55 was not really the hardest part of the entire process. “The hardest bit…[was] the food,” the seasoned actor told his co-star, revealing that for his natural body type which is skinny, getting jacked up was truly the tough feat.

