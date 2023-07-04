Is Camila Cabello hinting at Romance 2.0 amid rumors of split with Shawn Mendes? Here's why netizens think so

Camila Cabello tends to remain in the spotlight either for her music or her personal life. The singer was in the news recently for rekindling her relationship with musician Shawn Mendes and reportedly splitting again after. Fans are now theorizing how the latest photos posted by Cabello might be hinting at the sequel to her 2019 studio album Romance.

Is Camila Cabello hinting at Romance 2.0?

Cabello posted a lovely set of three images on her Instagram on July 2, 2023, which has led fans to make the assumption that she is referencing her second album Romance. The first image shows the 26-year-old donning a hat hiding her face while only her lips are visible. The second and third images feature Cabello lounging in bed wearing underwear and a blue top with the words Paris and France written on it. Fans weren't the only ones who loved the images. Popstar Selena Gomez commented on the post saying, "[fire emoji] Ok mama."

ALSO READ: Did Shawn Mendes hint at Camila Cabello with 'What The Hell Are We Dying For' lyrics? Here's what we know

Cabello captioned the post "a bientot" which is French for see you soon. While the caption and the blue top seem to be references to her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, netizens believe the pictures are very similar to her Romance era and might be hinting at Romance 2.0 as her fourth album. The Senorita hitmaker posed in a similar outfit and in a similar pose for her Romance photoshoot. The theories further gained momentum when the creative director of Cabello's Romance era recently commented on an Instagram post of hers.

"Live Laugh Love!!!! Baby!" the comment reads. One user wrote, "this is literally giving the 2019 romance photoshoot ???? like is she HINTING ?!??? OMG ROMANCE 2.0 FOR CC4 YAWWWPPPPP." Another tweeted, "Romance 2.0 being written as we speak yall," while a third posted images of Cabello from her Romance photoshoot alongside the new images making a comparison and said, "camila cabello in 2019 / camila cabello in 2023." while a fourth mused, "confirmed romance 2.0 and only my guess matters."

A fifth replied, "WE WON ROMANCE 2.0 IS COMING," while a sixth emoted, "we're getting her best work romance 2.0 SCREAMING." Meanwhile, Cabello and Mendes were spotted kissing at Coachella 2023, sparking rumors of a reconciliation after they last broke up in November 2021. The two were spotted hanging out, going on dates, and attending Taylor Swift's concert after their sighting at Coachella. As per reports, the pair broke up in June again. Fans of Cabello and Mendes are unsure if they should believe the split rumors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello ‘hanging out again’? Former gets spotted picking up a bouquet for ex-GF